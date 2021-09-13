The Met Gala is here, and Timothée Chalamet is ready to do his duty as the co-host with the most. True to form, Chalamet never misses an opportunity to turn things into a moment, and he went live on Instagram, inviting his 12 million followers to join him on a casual walk through New York’s Upper East Side — in a luxe all-white sweatsuit, complete with a shiny white turtleneck and comfy sneakers. Later, he’d complete his outfit with a jacket overneath.

In the livestream, which he posted below, Chalamet is first seen sitting on a bench the Met Breuer, a sister museum which is located a few blocks from the storied steps of the Met. The camera followed him from behind as he walked through the Breuer galleries, emerging into the warm New York summer day. Artist JR was waiting for him outside, and the two walked casually to the Met. The first several blocks of the walk were relatively quiet — a few fans smiled and waved, but as he drew closer to the Gala, he was swarmed by fans. Those tuning in at home watched anxiously as Chalamet was mobbed before the live ended abruptly.

Luckily, he wasn’t too overcome with fans, as he reappeared on the Met Gala carpet a few minutes later. Chalamet told host Keke Palmer that he was wearing a “mix of everything,” including a jacket from Haider Ackermann, a Rick Owens turtleneck, and white classic Chuck Taylor Converses. Usually, attendees get their Met Gala outfits from just one designer, but when you’re Chalamet, and you’re a co-host, you can break the rules a bit.