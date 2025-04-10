Tracee Ellis Ross Does Four Outfits with One (“Awkward”) High Heel

Tracee Ellis Ross has worn a whopping six off-the-runway looks in the past 72 hours to promote her role in the seventh season of Black Mirror. Despite her frequent wardrobe changes, the actor has taken a marked liking to one quirky little shoe, in particular: Bottega Veneta’s Canalazzo pumps.

Ross, styled by Karla Welch, stepped out in New York City yesterday wearing a head-to-toe outfit from the Italian label. The actor’s burnt orange blouse was structured with a cocoon-like silhouette that laid elegantly a top her white maxi skirt. Some might call the bended heel and angular silhouette of Ross’s pumps “awkward,” but they tied in nicely with the polished, yet slightly subversive, cut of her blouse and skirt. The actor accented her look with gold statement earrings and the brand’s woven Arco handbag.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Naturally, Ross started her day in another full Bottega Veneta look. She again went for bold separates, pairing oversized white shirting with pleated bottoms that were actually a trousers-skirt hybrid. Accessories were kept the same throughout the day, perhaps due to the fact that Ross was heading to and from press across the city.

Still, there’s something to be said for sticking to a signature item (and Ross’s case, a signature shoe), especially during something as fast-paced as a promotional tour.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Ross stepped out to the Late Night with Seth Meyers show in a chic drop-waist look in black leather from Brandon Maxwell. Ross accessorized her separates with structured secretary glasses, another woven Bottega bag, and her go-to pair of Canalazzo heels. It echoed the silhouette Ross wore earlier in the day for an appearance on Good Morning America. She opted for a sleeveless top and matching skirt from the L.A.-based label Entire Studios, a chic Métier clutch and, yes, those quirky little Bottega pumps.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images