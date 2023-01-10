Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair care brand, Pattern, just released its first-ever hot tool, which is exciting in itself, but that also means the company’s CEO and founder is now busy running around New York promoting the launch, giving us the pleasure of multiple ensembles curated by Ross and her stylist, Karla Welch. As always, the duo did not disappoint, and Ross managed to serve three high drama, colorful looks in just one day.

Ross’ Monday began with an early morning trip to Today. For the appearance, Ross looked to Dries Van Noten’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The actress wore a clay-colored button down shirt under a light gray oversized blazer. Texture came in the form of the pale yellow pleated skirt with asymmetric layers that cascaded down from her waist. A rust red Mark Cross clutch and gold, knee-high By Far boots added a bit more intrigue and completed the look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Now, this modern take on color blocking would have been enough to call it a successful style day for Ross, but she was not done quite yet. Following Today, Ross headed to a chat with Kahlana Barfield Brown to further promote the new Pattern products. Apparently, the actress was in the mood for another eye-catching boot because she swapped out her gold pair for some red leather ones from Larroudé’s collab with Jennifer Fisher. The bright hue really popped against the black and white patterned blazer and skirt set from Christopher John Rogers’ resort 2023 collection.

But Ross wasn’t done yet. She still had one final look up her sleeve. By the end of what had to be a busy day, the actress ditched the boots in favor of bright yellow Louboutin pumps, which added some color to her Roksanda spring 2023 suit. This was no normal suit, however, but one featuring horseshoe-shaped pants with buttons climbing up the ankle and shin, as well as a yellow-lined jacket with a unique, one-point closure.

And with that, Ross finished out her trifecta of looks and a busy day of promoting Pattern. And while it’s easy to be distracted by all the color, texture, and outfit changes, it is also important to note that her hair—which she wore in her natural curls throughout the day—looked fabulous as well through it all, and we would bet that was thanks to her own products.