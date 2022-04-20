Tracee Ellis Ross has repeatedly embraced maximalism over the course of the eight years she’s been promoting black-ish, so it was only fitting that she took things to their logical extremes as the ABC sitcom comes to a close after a whopping 176 episodes. For her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Ross and her stylist Karla Welch opted for a silver sequined dress with dramatic caribou feather sleeves that matched her neon yellow Louboutins. The look came courtesy of the Central Saint Martins graduate Kevin Germanier’s eponymous label, which is known for its glamorous, often sparkly takes on sustainability made of upcycled luxury fabrics and embellishments. (It’s not hard to see why the designer has crowned himself the “#beadmaster.”)

“To all the men I’ve ever loved before,” Ross captioned her Instagram of the look. “I ain’t one of the men you’ve loved before, but I love this look,” Leslie Jordan, who joined her in announcing the 2022 Oscars nominations earlier this year, replied. “My favorite yet. Va va voom!”

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives to the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in Los Angeles, California on April 19, 2022. Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC via Getty Images

This is hardly Ross’s first feathered statement look. Last summer, she memorably posted an Instagram of herself casually chilling at home in a head-to-toe feathered look by Bottega Veneta, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg over the past few years.