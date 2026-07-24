Don’t ask Tracee Ellis Ross to close her purse. The actor is a seasoned expert when it comes to street style outings, which means it’s safe to assume that every little sartorial risk is intentional. Lately that involves all-over-the-place palettes and purses left ajar.

Spotted arriving at the Empire State Building on Thursday, the 53-year-old wore a perfectly saturated ensemble, courtesy of Loewe. She paired a white tank alongside structured green trousers embellished with tiny Loewe logos. Her cubic crimson heels elevated the look with playful vibrancy, masterfully sidestepping any Christmas comparisons. But it was her Loewe Amazona bag that caused the most conversation. “That’s fashion!” she quipped back to a fan who alerted her that it had been left open. Understandable mistake—but its unzipped appearance, of course, was by design.

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Earlier in the week, the star, who is promoting the new season of her documentary series Solo Traveling on the Roku Channel, stepped out in another look with a seemingly similar styling prompt. For that outing, she opted for a color-blocking Prada look—comprising a blue button-up blouse and a red satin skirt dripping with embroidered beading. She accessorized with an unfastened raffia purse, which was stuffed to the brim with all her on-the-go items, from an iPhone to an elegant red wallet.

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Ross is but one of many A-listers who have opted to leave their bags unclasped as a chic styling statement. Julia Garner took the Amazona for a spin at Paris Fashion Week. Sarah Jessica Parker has embraced the deliberately unfastened Fendi bag. A few months ago, Sarah Pidgeon was spotted with her Balenciaga left ajar. With her signature color blocking added in, Ross is looking bold, bright, and entirely unafraid of losing loose change.