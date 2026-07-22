What is going on with pants this summer? Baggy bermuda shorts reign supreme. Pelvic cut-outs are having a moment. The polarizing pantless look is still going strong. Amidst all this lower-silhouette experimentation, traditional two-legged trousers are in a period of ruleless reinvention, where anything is fair game. According to Tracee Ellis Ross, sheer pants are up next.

On July 22, the actor and experimental street-style star was spotted in New York City wearing an all-black ensemble that cocooned her in layers of see-through tulle. Her top comprised a one-sleeved design with translucent panels at the shoulder. As for her lower half, she donned a statement waist-cinching belt that flowed into billowing, sheer trousers. As she walked, the gauzy pleats skillfully exposed her legs and black hot-pants. Ever the expert accessorizer, she sported an elegant bag and silver dangling earrings, which elevated the look to eveningwear heights.

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Though Ellis’s outing is a bold endorsement of the sheer pant aesthetic, it is only the latest in a line of A-list outfits that have done the same. Before embarking on The Odyssey press tour earlier this month, Anne Hathaway was spotted in New York City wearing a pair of see-through balloon pants. And just last weekend, Beyoncé opted for white lace capris at the FIFA World Cup Finals. Prior to this, sheer pants were a recurring motif across spring 2026 runways, where brands like Paloma Wool, Alaïa and Dries Van Noten embraced less-than-opaque lower halves.

It was only a matter of time until the risqué design received the stamp of approval from Ellis Ross, who has never shied away from a cutting-edge outfit challenge. In the world of pant-based trends, it appears the culture is increasingly rejecting tradition and embracing modernity. In this case, that means trousers made of mesh.