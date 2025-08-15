Yet again, Tracee Ellis Ross is rewriting the rules of power dressing. Spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles yesterday, the actor and producer served up a masterclass in menswear with a look that was equal parts commanding and cool. She clearly learned a thing or two from the OG “Ross the Boss,” her mom, Diana Ross.

Ellis Ross, promoting her latest project, Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross, leaned all the way into the men’s tie trend, donning a head-to-toe menswear outfit from New York designer Willy Chavarria. The outfit played with proportion, texture, and authority in the way only Ross can. Up top, the actor channeled the energy of a Fortune 500 C.E.O.—but make it fashion. She wore a sharp, pinstripe button-down that anchored the look, pairing with a diagonally striped tie, which acted as a sly wink to the current wave of women embracing the traditionally masculine accessory.

Below the belt, Ellis Ross continued to flex her menswear muscles. She styled her tailored top and tie with a pair of ultra-baggy pleated trousers that she cinched high on her waist. A silver keychain laden with charms—a Chavarria runway signature—shield glasses, and preppy black loafers completed the actor’s ensemble.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ross has always been one to take major swings with her style, wearing everything from “awkward’ high heels with chic runway coats to neon green knits and mesh shoes with peak confidence. But her latest ensemble speaks to a larger womenswear trend that’s been happening among the celebrity set. Everyone from Bella Hadid to Rihanna is wearing men’s shirting and ties in a variety of settings—from the front row to the club—turning the classic office accessory into an equal-opportunity garment in the process.

With this look, Ross wasn’t just dabbling in menswear—she was owning it.