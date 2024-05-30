In the “One Of Your Girls” music video, Troye Sivan proved that he can be a pop girl, too. Well, for the opening night of his “Something To Give Each Other” tour yesterday, the Aussie referenced the pop girl with his on-stage wardrobe.

Sivan stepped out to the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal last night for a performance that the Internet has aptly dubbed “gay as hell.” The singer made sure to slip into a range of grungy runway looks (more on those, later) throughout his performance, but it was a black bustier outfit that bore a striking resemblance to the OG “Material Girl.” Sivan sported the lingerie number while performing “One Of Your Girls” as he let one of the piece’s straps hang loosely around his bicep. He paired the corset with low-rise parachute pants, a silver belt, and black shoes.

Pedro Gomes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sivan’s top appeared to be modeled on a similar lace number Madonna wore during the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Of course, Madonna’s Gaultier cone bra has been reinterpreted time and time again—but her 1989 garment took a more traditional, fitted approach. Sivan also incorporated elements of the Gaultier bra, too, mixing hints of lace with a cone-shaped bra portion.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Later in the evening, Sivan switched into a custom Prada outfit that also had inklings of decades past. His sheer button down shirt and see-through pants appeared to be inspired by Miuccia Prada’s spring 1999 menswear collection for the Italian brand. Sivan paired his diaphanous pieces with white heeled boots and a matching blazer which he removed at several points throughout the set.

Pedro Gomes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sivan then enlisted the help of one of fashion’s buzziest designers for yet another show look. He slipped into a Peter Do-designed Helmut Lang moment made up of a harness-like tank top and low-rise leather pants.

Sivan has a few more solo European dates left until he meets up with Charli XCX for their joint “Sweat” tour. Surely, Charli and Troye are going to match each other’s fashion freak.