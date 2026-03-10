The pop star wardrobe is alive and well in Paris, thanks to Tyla.

Her fashion week run started with a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra dress—a nod to one of the most iconic pop-fashion moments of all time, worn by Madonna—and ended with her take on an enduring aughts styling trick straight from the music star playbook. At Miu Miu’s fall 2026 show today, the “Water” singer arrived in a look fit for a 2000s arena tour.

Tyla leaned into the men’s underwear trend—a hallmark of early-aughts style embraced by Aaliyah, Christina Aguilera, Destiny’s Child, and Britney Spears—by pairing exposed Miu Miu boxer’s with slouchy parachute pants. She situated her trousers extra-low on her waist with a chocolate brown belt. To really emphasize her exposed skivvies, Tyla wore a knit tank top with a V-neckline and cut-outs along the hips. It was the kind of outfit that once would have fit in naturally on TRL.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Accessories were equally era-appropriate. The South African star wore dark brown stilettos, Miu Miu’s Manifeste bag, and a blue and yellow printed hair scarf. For the finishing touch, Tyla sported iridescent eyeshadow, light pink lip gloss, and glowing blush on her cheeks.

This isn’t Tyla’s first time experimenting with Y2K style. Or exposed boxers for that matter—the styling trick has been a hallmark of the singer’s wardrobe, doing things like pairing light blue briefs with unbuttoned jeans. But slouchy, extra-low waists aren’t just a pop star throwback. At Chanel’s fall 2026 show, Matthieu Blazy showed drop-waist swing dresses that referenced the 1920s, but still maintained their modernity. Miu Miu’s latest show, too, made the case for Y2K-style cigarette pants with ultra-low rises.

Long live the low, low waist.