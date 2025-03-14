Tyla’s secret to accessorizing the classic party dress? Leg. The South African singer headed for a night out in Rome yesterday wearing a curve-hugging disco dress that was not only sequined all over but also slit up to the very top of her waist.

The iridescent finish of Tyla’s dress flashed as she moved throughout the evening. Though this amount of sparkle would’ve sufficed for most during a night out, the dress’s exaggerated slit brought things firmly into va-va-voom territory. The detail wasn’t just a leg slit—it tackled something as classic as the party dress with an entire waist slit. Some might even go as far as to call the detail “side cleavage” given the recent celebrity craze for unexpected flashes of skin. And with legs like that, why not take every chance to show them off?

The singer finished her look with a coiffed updo, metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps, and silver hoop earrings.

@tyla

And because just one party look wasn’t enough, Tyla switched into another statement outfit later in the evening during a performance at the Mercedes-Benz launch party. She wore a red-hot dress and a matching thong that she gave some edge to with black riding boots. The piece’s layers of fringe danced with the singer as she performed her hits.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Prior to her Italian getaway, Tyla took Paris Fashion Week by storm earlier this week. She attended Chanel’s fall 2025 runway show on Monday (her first time sitting front row at one of the brand’s presentations) in peak schoolgirl style. She wore a Barbie pink bustier and mini skirt that she paired with a cropped jacket, black Mary Janes, and silver and gold anklets. “I wanted to feel like a classic rich Chanel girl,” she said of the look.

Between her little Chanel set and her daring party looks from last night, there’s next to nothing Tyla can’t pull off.