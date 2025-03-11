Tyla Remixes the ’90s Supermodel Look to Attend Her First Chanel Show

Tyla attended her first-ever Chanel runway show today (wearing her first Chanel bag, too) in an outfit that paid respect to the brand’s past. The singer put a body-con spin on the Chanel skirt suit to attend the French brand’s fall 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week this morning.

The “Water” singer slipped on a strapless bustier and micro-mini bottoms that riffed on a tweed skirt set. Her corset featured exposed stitching and statement buttons down the front—like those found on a Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel blazer from the ’90s. Instead of a full-length suit coat, however, Tyla paired her form-fitting pieces with a cropped bolero jacket worn over her shoulders. The piece was designed with the same stitching and buttons as her top.

Tyla’s look, from the teensy miniskirt to the graphic gold jewelry, was reminiscent of the vintage outfits worn by models like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Claudia Schiffer back in the ’90s. The singer added a modern flourish to her look with an east-west purse, almond-toe slingbacks, and a lariat necklace. A jagged haircut with fringe bangs finished everything off.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, Tyla wasn’t the only guest exploring the Chanel house codes this season. Celebrities like Simone Ashley—wearing a cropped jacket and party skirt—and a disco-ready Dakota Fanning also turned up to the show in homages to the label’s greatest hits. The collection itself (designed by an in-house team) was chock full of signature Chanel-isms like full tweed looks draped with pearls, twinning model duos (a Lagerfeld favorite), and reworked LBDs with sheer overlays.

It was the final presentation before Matthieu Blazy takes his place as creative director later this year. The former Bottega Veneta designer nabbed the Chanel job in 2024 after Virginie Viard, who succeeded Lagerfeld following his passing, departed the brand after nearly 30 years. Blazy will show his first collection in October 2025. Until then, the French-Belgian designer will have quite a lot to explore within the Chanel archives. Perhaps, Tyla’s show look is a good starting point.