A New Exhibition Unites The Work of All 7 Previous Dior Creative Directors

With the recent announcement of Jonathan Anderson’s ascension to the role of Dior creative director, it is the perfect time to take an expansive look at the brand, and the designers who came before him. On June 6, UBS and Carine Roitfeld are doing just that with the UBS House of Craft x Dior, a fashion and photography exhibition showcasing the work of all seven of Dior’s previous creative directors—from the Monsieur himself up to Maria Grazia Chiuri who left the post just last month.

Photograph by Naho Kubota, courtesy of Dior

Held in the Financial District in NYC, the House of Craft explores the work and legacies of Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Chiuri, with an added special tribute to the former Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones. To prepare for the exhibition, the famed French house opened up its archive to Roitfeld, who selected and styled looks that she felt best represented each of the seven designers and their respective time with Dior. Photographer Brigitte Niedermair then captured the results, which will be on display in the space.

Photograph by Brigitte Niedermair, courtesy of Dior

In addition to Niedermair’s images, attendees will find a handful of designs displayed on mannequins, as well as some documents, sketches, and photographs from each designers’ time at the House. A schedule of conversations, panels, and workshops will round out the House of Craft programming, including a talk between Roitfeld and Niedermair titled, “From Curation to Couture.” Dior Atelier's Horst Schüler will also host a workshop throughout the exhibition’s run, where he will work on the House’s iconic Bar Jacket, allowing attendees to truly experience haute couture craft up close.

Photograph by Brigitte Niedermair, courtesy of Dior

UBS House of Craft x Dior is on display at 28 Pine Street in Manhattan from June 6 to June 8, from 12 PM to 6 PM each day.