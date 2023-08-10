The name Uma Thurman needs no introduction. From her role in
Kill Bill, to a stint in sci-fi thriller Gattaca, and of course, playing Mia Wallace in cult-favorite Pulp Fiction, the American actress’ impressive career has spanned several decades and genres. Throughout it all, though, Thurman has maintained herself as arbiter of style off the screen too.
Her lilac 1995 Academy Awards gown (designed by a then little-known Italian house called Prada) cemented the star as one to watch on the big stage. Since that moment, Thurman has gone on to wear everything from romantic ballgowns to chicly tailored sets on the red carpet. It’s a versatility hard to come by in a star nowadays—Thurman seems just as comfortable in a custom Atelier Versace body-con dress as she does in a suit set by Prada. Despite her Massachusetts upbringing, Thurman has historically favored European designers—Versace, Dior, the occasional Chanel—though she’s thrown in a Tom Ford moment here and there. Below, take a look back at Uma Thurman’s best red carpet moments, from the early ‘90s until now.
2023: Cannes Film Festival
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Thurman’s son
Levon accompanied her to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where she certainly turned heads in this Dior gown and cape. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
The actress seemed to pay homage to her iconic
Pulp Fiction character Mia Wallace at the 2022 Academy Awards in a custom button down and black skirt by Bottega Veneta.
2020: The Global Ocean Gala
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Thurman went with a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve gown for The Global Ocean Gala in 2020.
Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The actress looked regal in an off-the-shoulder Gabriela Hearst gown, accented by religious-themed jewels, for the 2018 Met Gala.
2017: Cannes Film Festival
Epsilon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Thurman brought the sparkle to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in this embroidered Atelier Versace gown complete with a leg-baring slit.
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Hot pink Schiaparelli was the outfit of choice for Thurman when she attended the 2016 amfAR Gala in Antibes, France.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
The draped details and crisp white palette of the actress’ Atelier Versace gown looked angelic against the red carpet of the 2015 Met Gala.
2012:
Playing For Keeps Premiere Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s never been all gowns and sequins for Thurman, who wore this extremely chic fitted suit set for the premiere of
Playing For Keeps in 2012.
2009:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
No stranger to a sequin dress, Thurman opted for a wrap-style number during the 2009
Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
2007: Swarovski Fashion Rocks
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Thurman was way ahead of the sheer trend curve when she wore a jaw-dropping black gown to a 2007 Swarovski event in London.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images
The nude shade of Thurman’s dreamy Versace gown matched perfectly with her signature blonde hair during the 2006 Academy Awards.
Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Switching up from her usual elongated lengths, Thurman went with an ultra-mini dress complete with lace and sequins for the 2005 premiere of
Be Cool.
2004: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Thurman chose a purple satin gown by Versace for the 2004 Golden Globes.
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
The actress departed from her usual fitted gowns when she attended the 2004 Academy Awards in a frilled Christian Lacroix look.
Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images
Thurman brought out the tailoring (and some paisley prints) for a 2004
W Magazine party.
2003:
Kill Bill: Volume 1 Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
In between showing off her sword skills, Thurman looked summer-ready in this bright orange Dior gown for the 2003 premiere of
Kill Bill: Volume 1. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images
Matching her red lip to the rest of her look, Thurman dazzled at the 2003 SAG Awards in a semi-sheer floral skirt and top.
KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Thurman looked straight out of a Renaissance painting for the 1999 Academy Awards in this statement ensemble from Chanel.
1997: APLA Fashion Benefit
Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images
At the APLA Fashion Benefit, Thurman embodied late ‘90s minimalism in this nude dress and tailored black coat by Tom Ford for Gucci.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Forgoing her blonde locks, Thurman went red in more ways than one—choosing a lace-trimmed slip dress—for the premiere of
Gattaca. Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
This 1995 Academy Awards look is perhaps one of Thurman’s most memorable—the lilac Prada gown featured a princess-style silhouette and a chiffon shawl that she wore around her arms.
1995: Golden Globe Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Many of Thurman’s earliest red carpet looks leaned fully into tailoring—here, she wore a satin jacket-meets-dress by Prada for the 1995 Golden Globe Awards.
1994: Cannes Film Festival
Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
For the
Pulp Fiction premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Thurman went with another regal look—this one, complete with layers of satin, tulle, and floral embroidery.
1993: Cannes Film Festival
Pool BENAINOUS/REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
In what would be the debut of many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress kept things simple in a tailored blazer dress that she paired with a bold lip.
1990:
The State of Grace Premiere Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Thurman layered a cropped bolero jacket over a white button down dress for the 1990 premiere of
State of Grace.