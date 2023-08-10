The name Uma Thurman needs no introduction. From her role in Kill Bill, to a stint in sci-fi thriller Gattaca, and of course, playing Mia Wallace in cult-favorite Pulp Fiction, the American actress’ impressive career has spanned several decades and genres. Throughout it all, though, Thurman has maintained herself as arbiter of style off the screen too.

Her lilac 1995 Academy Awards gown (designed by a then little-known Italian house called Prada) cemented the star as one to watch on the big stage. Since that moment, Thurman has gone on to wear everything from romantic ballgowns to chicly tailored sets on the red carpet. It’s a versatility hard to come by in a star nowadays—Thurman seems just as comfortable in a custom Atelier Versace body-con dress as she does in a suit set by Prada. Despite her Massachusetts upbringing, Thurman has historically favored European designers—Versace, Dior, the occasional Chanel—though she’s thrown in a Tom Ford moment here and there. Below, take a look back at Uma Thurman’s best red carpet moments, from the early ‘90s until now.

2023: Cannes Film Festival picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Thurman’s son Levon accompanied her to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival where she certainly turned heads in this Dior gown and cape.

2022: Academy Awards Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images The actress seemed to pay homage to her iconic Pulp Fiction character Mia Wallace at the 2022 Academy Awards in a custom button down and black skirt by Bottega Veneta.

2020: The Global Ocean Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Thurman went with a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana long sleeve gown for The Global Ocean Gala in 2020.

2018: Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress looked regal in an off-the-shoulder Gabriela Hearst gown, accented by religious-themed jewels, for the 2018 Met Gala.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Epsilon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thurman brought the sparkle to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in this embroidered Atelier Versace gown complete with a leg-baring slit.

2016: amfAR Gala picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Hot pink Schiaparelli was the outfit of choice for Thurman when she attended the 2016 amfAR Gala in Antibes, France.

2015: Met Gala George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The draped details and crisp white palette of the actress’ Atelier Versace gown looked angelic against the red carpet of the 2015 Met Gala.

2012: Playing For Keeps Premiere Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s never been all gowns and sequins for Thurman, who wore this extremely chic fitted suit set for the premiere of Playing For Keeps in 2012.

2009: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images No stranger to a sequin dress, Thurman opted for a wrap-style number during the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2007: Swarovski Fashion Rocks Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thurman was way ahead of the sheer trend curve when she wore a jaw-dropping black gown to a 2007 Swarovski event in London.

2006: Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images The nude shade of Thurman’s dreamy Versace gown matched perfectly with her signature blonde hair during the 2006 Academy Awards.

2005: Be Cool Premiere Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Switching up from her usual elongated lengths, Thurman went with an ultra-mini dress complete with lace and sequins for the 2005 premiere of Be Cool.

2004: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Thurman chose a purple satin gown by Versace for the 2004 Golden Globes.

2004: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress departed from her usual fitted gowns when she attended the 2004 Academy Awards in a frilled Christian Lacroix look.

2004: W Magazine Party Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images Thurman brought out the tailoring (and some paisley prints) for a 2004 W Magazine party.

2003: Kill Bill: Volume 1 Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images In between showing off her sword skills, Thurman looked summer-ready in this bright orange Dior gown for the 2003 premiere of Kill Bill: Volume 1.

2003: SAG Awards Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images Matching her red lip to the rest of her look, Thurman dazzled at the 2003 SAG Awards in a semi-sheer floral skirt and top.

1999: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Thurman looked straight out of a Renaissance painting for the 1999 Academy Awards in this statement ensemble from Chanel.

1997: APLA Fashion Benefit Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images At the APLA Fashion Benefit, Thurman embodied late ‘90s minimalism in this nude dress and tailored black coat by Tom Ford for Gucci.

1997: Gattaca Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Forgoing her blonde locks, Thurman went red in more ways than one—choosing a lace-trimmed slip dress—for the premiere of Gattaca.

1995: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This 1995 Academy Awards look is perhaps one of Thurman’s most memorable—the lilac Prada gown featured a princess-style silhouette and a chiffon shawl that she wore around her arms.

1995: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Many of Thurman’s earliest red carpet looks leaned fully into tailoring—here, she wore a satin jacket-meets-dress by Prada for the 1995 Golden Globe Awards.

1994: Cannes Film Festival Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images For the Pulp Fiction premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Thurman went with another regal look—this one, complete with layers of satin, tulle, and floral embroidery.

1993: Cannes Film Festival Pool BENAINOUS/REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In what would be the debut of many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress kept things simple in a tailored blazer dress that she paired with a bold lip.