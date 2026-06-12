A bit of layering and a mid-event reveal can still be alluring, even if the individual components are quiet wardrobe classics. Just look to Uma Thurman. The star’s latest look brought a sophisticated touch to a wardrobe staple that’s always rich for interpretation: the classic trench coat.

Last night, Thurman stepped out in a light beige trench coat for Dom Pérignon’s “Expressions of Harmony” party in New York City—a well-earned break after filming Red, White, & Royal Wedding and the second season of Dexter: Resurrection. Her midi-length style included the piece’s traditional buckled cuffs and pointed collar, with a sharp touch from small, double-breasted metal buttons across its front.

It was a classic, no-nonsense look for a woman on the go, but later in the evening Thurman decided to unbutton a bit, revealing a chic take on grown-up party dressing. Underneath was a short-sleeved white dress with a draped bodice and smooth, silky skirt. Her look was finished with a string of pearls and low-heeled tan suede pumps, bringing her attire an elegant touch.

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Over the decades, Thusman’s proven her versatility on and off the red carpet, wearing everything from dramatic Thom Browne couture to her iconic lavender Prada Oscars gown. In recent years, she’s shifted her approach to a sleekly minimalist look, frequently wearing classic tailoring, elegant gowns, and an assortment of elevated separates that can be easily mixed and matched through their range of neutral tones. Her latest look cemented that distinctly sharp style, with support from a classic wardrobe staple.

Of course, Thurman’s also the latest star to embrace the trench coat this season. In recent months, Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Eva Longoria have all stepped out in variations of the sharp outerwear style, as well. Complete with new, neutral-toned versions on the market from labels like Coach, Ralph Lauren, L’Agence, and Alice + Olivia—and, of course, Burberry—the piece is only continuing to cement its evergreen appeal.