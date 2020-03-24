22 Up-and-Coming Jewelry Designers to Look Out For

There’s never been a better time to start exploring the world of jewelry. Whether you’re investing in some serious stones to commemorate a special occasion, looking for something demi-fine to wear everyday, or craving something trendier and more playful, there’s a new crowd of designers with exciting wares to choose from. Jewelers like Bea Bongiasca, Martine Ali and Sapir Bachar are playing by their own rules, with groundbreaking designs, innovative approaches to traditional materials, and paradigm-shifting techniques. Whether they’re following in the footsteps of a family legacy or pursuing a new dream, these designers have a unique story to tell—and the collections speak for themselves. Meet a few of our favorites, below.

1 Gala Colivet Dennison Courtesy of Gala Colivet Dennison Before becoming a jewelry designer, Gala Colivet Dessison was primarily a sculptor. Her striking pieces, which strike a balance between organic and elegant, are more like wearable art than everyday jewelry.

2 Completedworks Courtesy of Completedworks London-based jewelry designer Anna Jewsbury founded Completedworks after studying mathematics and philosophy at Oxford. Her jewelry, which is made primarily from recycled materials, features weaving, twisting, and looping shapes that are sculptural and quietly unconventional.

3 Bea Bongiasca Bea Bongiasca is an Italian jewelry designer who is inspired by pop culture, contemporary art and bright, bold colors. Her signature enamel and crystal pieces are simultaneously playful and intricate.

4 Panconesi Courtesy of Panconesi Italian brand Panconesi was born from the desire to create a new language for jewelry. By combining traditional fine jewelry-making techniques with an eye for art and disruption, the brand creates mini sculptures alive with color, movement and energy.

5 Martine Ali Brooklyn-based Martine Ali makes unisex jewelry that is beloved by both the fashion and music industries. She specializes in chains, inspired by her time spent listening to R&B in the late 1990s.

6 Bruá Bruá is a Ukrainian brand that was launched in 2017. Their smooth, minimalist styles are inspired by the female form, the architecture of Zaha Hadid, and the sculptures of Constantin Brancusi.´a

7 Brooke Callahan Brooke Callahan started designing jewelry after falling in love with a set of glass flower beads that she discovered on vacation in Rome. She now works with Italian artisans to create one-of-a-kind pieces with a sweet, 1970s vibe.

8 Marie Lichtenberg Courtesy of Marie Lichtenberg Designer Marie Lichtenberg was an editor at French ELLE for 12 years before she began creating jewelry. Her pieces, many of which are engraved with phrases of endearment in French and English, have a sentimental, heirloom feeling to them.

9 Simuero Courtesy of Simuero Simuero is a Spanish artisan jeweler based in Valencia. Their designs are primarily made from recycled metals and colorful crystals and are inspired by spontaneity and the beauty of imperfection.

10 Sherman Field Courtesy of Sherman Field. After spending years in the fashion industry working for Alexander Wang and Edun and cofounding The Row, Danielle Sherman turned to jewelry, reviving the name of the clothing company her grandparents founded in the 1960s for her new endeavor. Her collection includes chain necklaces and bracelets, huggies, studs and classic, everyday rings in 18-karat yellow gold; she also sells vintage pieces that complement her contemporary designs.

11 Sapir Bachar Courtest of Sapir Bachar. Sapir Bachar founded her brand in 2019 after working for Proenza Schouler and Calvin Klein as a textile designer. Inspired by draped fabrics, her experience is reflected in her artfully crafted jewelry that combines unique links, loops of metals and interesting stones.

12 Charlie Dolly Courtesy of Charlie Dolly. Model-turned-jeweler Rebecca Romijn envisioned a line of diamond jewelry meant to be lived in, layered and worn for any occasion. Her line, named after her twin daughters, launched earlier this year and features laser-pierced diamonds that appear to be floating.

13 Milamore Courtest of Milamore. Designed in New York and made in Japan, each of jewelry designer George Root’s pieces tell a story. His most recent collection, called Kintsugi, is based on the Japanese restoration method of gluing ceramics back together after they have shattered, making something beautiful out of destruction.

14 De Cosmi Courtesy of De Cosmi. De Cosmi is a study of form, light, movement and color, according to founder Catherine Servel, a New York-based photographer, director, and artist. Her hand made pieces feature natural stones, pearls, and shells alongside unexpected materials like string and rope.

15 Anomy Courtest of Anomy. Greek designer Katerina Marmagioli is inspired by her world travels and experiences living in Russia, the Middle East, and the Indian Peninsula. She handpicks the stones and pearls used in her designs along the way.

16 Kendra Pariseault Courtesy of Kendra Pariseault. In her first collection, Kendra Pariseault explores the intersection of sound and memory. Pieces include hoop earrings inspired by sound waves and a pink sapphire ring in the shape of a wavelength. She also creates custom sound wave bracelets using a client’s personal sound byte or a specific word or phrase.

17 Limnia Courtesy of Limnia. Originally from The Philippines, Limnia founder Annette Lasala Spillane worked in finance before starting her customizable, transformable fine jewelry line: Earrings turn into rings and necklaces become anklets—evolving, in Spillane’s eyes, as life does.

18 Prasi Courtesy of Prasi. The friends Helena Sicupira and Mariana Prates founded their fine jewelry line Prasi in 2019. Their collection, which is inspired by Brazilian modern design and made using classic goldsmithing techniques, includes gemstone signet rings and mixed gold chain necklaces.

19 Leda Madera Courtesy of Leda Madera. Giulia Tordini’s jewelry line, named after her grandmother, is a reflection of her travels, background in fashion, and experience as an art director. The line includes sculptural mixed-metal cuffs, opulent gold chokers and drop earrings that feel both futuristic and timeless.

20 Pacharee Courtesy of Pacharee. Switzerland-based designer Pacharee-Sophie Rogers grew up in Thailand. Her pieces, which range from range from gemstone cluster rings to gold and pearl hoops, incorporate raw stones and Baroque pearls that recall the shapes and colors she saw as a child.

21 Demarson Courtesy of Demarson. Marcela Ponce and Jason Crantz joined forces with Demarson after years of working in the fashion industry. The line features versatile pieces that can be worn in a variety of ways, including rings that double as earrings.