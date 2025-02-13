FASHION

19 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Situationship

by Christina Holevas
Dating in the year 2025 is complicated. Blame it on the apps, the Peter Pan-ing of Millennials, or a generalized anxiety about the state of the world—but the situationship has become an all-too-common relationship status. If you’ve never heard the term, consider yourself lucky (and how long have you been married?). The not-quite-official but not-quite-single dating designation is as agonizing as it is ambiguous—and omnipresent, particularly at this time of year. On February 14, confident proclamations of love may come easy to some, but those in a situationship could find themselves feeling stuck. To gift or not to gift your latest boo? We’ll leave the answer to that question up to you. But if you need an idea of what to get, we’re here. Check out our suggestions below.

A gift that does the talking for you...

This candle can be personalized, but we like the message below.

Personalized Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
$88
Flamingo Estate

A gift for the overnight guest...

Show them that you’re open to sleepovers.

Roma Toothbrush
€14.17
Officine Universelle Buly

A gift for the game player...

or for when it’s all about to come crashing down.

Chocolate Domino Set
$40
Casa Bosques

A gift for the one who ties your heart in knots...

confusing but cute!

Baby Knot Cushion
$110
$77
Jiu Jie

A gift for the man who won’t commit...

He probably already owns a few of these.

Fender Ribbed Virgin Wool Beanie
$65
S.N.S. Herning

Another gift for the man who won’t commit...

See above.

Pink & Black Apparitions Splits Skateboard Wheels, 53 mm
$45
$14
Orbs

A gift for emotional exploration...

Write it out, babe.

Memo Pad
$10.98
Rollbahn

A gift for the guest who Citibikes...

Get home safe!

Black Commuter MIPS Cycling Helmet
$150
$98
Sweet Protection

A gift for when you need to talk...

Wine will make it easier.

Pink Pet Nat
$36.95
Vivanterre

A gift for when you’re ready to give them a key...

Whether it’s to your heart or to your home.

Silver & Red Key & Heart Keychain
$180
$108
Vivianne Westwood

A gift for when you want to lock it down...

A not-so-subtle hint.

Heart Shaped Padlock
$125
Saint Laurent Rive Droit

A gift for the not-quite-grown-up...

They probably need to upgrade from Dial.

Seymour Hand Wash
$75
Commune

A gift for the ambiguous paramour...

The French know how to handle these things.

French Lover Perfume
$220
Frederic Malle

A gift for when they mess up your sleep schedule...

It impacts your health!

Oura Ring 4
$499
Oura Ring

A gift packed with love’s lessons...

Let Dolly explain.

Everything I Know About Love
$29.88
Dolly Alderton

A gift for when they make your heart heavy...

This one’s quite literal.

Pyrite heart
$400
Jia Jia

A gift for the Netflix-and-chiller...

Something to cover the sweatpants.

Venice striped bathrobe
$247
Tekla

A gift for the emotionally unavailable...

Encourage them to wear their heart on their sleeve... or their chest.

Heart T-Shirt
$110
Comme des Garçons

A gift that might last longer than your romance...

Situationships come and go, but dried flowers last forever.

Air-Dried Globe Amaranth in Pink
$34
Afloral