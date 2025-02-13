19 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Situationship

Dating in the year 2025 is complicated. Blame it on the apps, the Peter Pan-ing of Millennials, or a generalized anxiety about the state of the world—but the situationship has become an all-too-common relationship status. If you’ve never heard the term, consider yourself lucky (and how long have you been married?). The not-quite-official but not-quite-single dating designation is as agonizing as it is ambiguous—and omnipresent, particularly at this time of year. On February 14, confident proclamations of love may come easy to some, but those in a situationship could find themselves feeling stuck. To gift or not to gift your latest boo? We’ll leave the answer to that question up to you. But if you need an idea of what to get, we’re here. Check out our suggestions below.

A gift that does the talking for you...

This candle can be personalized, but we like the message below.

A gift for the overnight guest...

Show them that you’re open to sleepovers.

A gift for the game player...

or for when it’s all about to come crashing down.

A gift for the one who ties your heart in knots...

confusing but cute!

A gift for the man who won’t commit...

He probably already owns a few of these.

Another gift for the man who won’t commit...

See above.

A gift for emotional exploration...

Write it out, babe.

A gift for the guest who Citibikes...

Get home safe!

A gift for when you need to talk...

Wine will make it easier.

A gift for when you’re ready to give them a key...

Whether it’s to your heart or to your home.

A gift for when you want to lock it down...

A not-so-subtle hint.

A gift for the not-quite-grown-up...

They probably need to upgrade from Dial.

A gift for the ambiguous paramour...

The French know how to handle these things.

A gift for when they mess up your sleep schedule...

It impacts your health!

A gift packed with love’s lessons...

Let Dolly explain.

A gift for when they make your heart heavy...

This one’s quite literal.

A gift for the Netflix-and-chiller...

Something to cover the sweatpants.

A gift for the emotionally unavailable...

Encourage them to wear their heart on their sleeve... or their chest.

A gift that might last longer than your romance...

Situationships come and go, but dried flowers last forever.