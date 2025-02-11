10 Chic Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas

What have you got planned for Valentine’s Day? Perhaps a date with your better half, a Galentine’s dinner, or, as Carrie Bradshaw described her V-day plans with Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, “seeing a very violent slasher movie”? Whatever is on the docket for Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day remains one of the most fashion-friendly holidays, thematically speaking. It’s also the perfect excuse to go all out with your look. Even if you regard it as a lousy Hallmark holiday, Valentine’s is still an opportunity to insert festive reds, pinks, and heart-themed pieces into what could be an otherwise drab winter getup. We’ve put together a list of 10 outfit ideas that would stand out in any crowd—whether you’ll be putting a red bow in your hair, donning a tie around your neck, or simply throwing on some sneakers for a trip to the cinema.

GNO

So your V-day plan includes a girl’s night out. A mini-bag and trousers—for hitting the dance floor, of course—is the way to go.

The Glinda

This one’s inspired by Ariana Grande’s recent Wicked press tour. Turns out the Good Witch’s wardrobe makes for the ideal Valentine’s Day look, too.

Woman of the Hour

If you’re having high tea with mum for V-day, why not follow the theme? Try a collarless coat, like this one from The Row, paired with diamond studs, a clutch, and a pump that oozes stately Lady Who Lunches.

Prep Star

Defy the temps in this teeny, adorable Miu Miu mini, punctuated by a star belt and earrings—a nice departure from the usual heart-heavy accessories.

Pencil Pusher

This office-chic-inspired outfit, meanwhile goes straight for the heart, with a pair of oxblood Saint Laurent slingbacks and a maroon Balenciaga handbag.

Le Boudoir

Retiring to your boudoir for the evening? Consider swathing yourself in a sumptuous silk robe and satin slip-ons (for the drama!).

Daytime Romp

You literally forgot it was Valentine’s Day on Friday, and now your friends are talking about going to brunch. No worries—a pair of red flats and a chic flannel will telegraph that you’re still celebrating in your own way.

Cozy Night In

If Netflix and Chill is on the schedule, comfy socks are a must. Elevate the look with this Leset matching set and a pair of Loro Piana slippers.

Ultimate Sweetheart

Romance is your thing—and February 14 is the equivalent of your personal Super Bowl. Go for a classic silhouette with an A-line skirt and deep-V top.

Husband-Coded

Who wears the pants in this relationship? If that’s you, tap into this year’s burgeoning suiting trend and lace up your brogues while tying a four-in-hand.