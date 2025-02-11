FASHION

10 Chic Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas

Whatever your plans are this Feb. 14, we’ve assembled 10 looks for every heart-filled occasion.

by Tori López
Runway looks courtesy of the brands. Collage by Ashley Peña
What have you got planned for Valentine’s Day? Perhaps a date with your better half, a Galentine’s dinner, or, as Carrie Bradshaw described her V-day plans with Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, “seeing a very violent slasher movie”? Whatever is on the docket for Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day remains one of the most fashion-friendly holidays, thematically speaking. It’s also the perfect excuse to go all out with your look. Even if you regard it as a lousy Hallmark holiday, Valentine’s is still an opportunity to insert festive reds, pinks, and heart-themed pieces into what could be an otherwise drab winter getup. We’ve put together a list of 10 outfit ideas that would stand out in any crowd—whether you’ll be putting a red bow in your hair, donning a tie around your neck, or simply throwing on some sneakers for a trip to the cinema.

GNO

So your V-day plan includes a girl’s night out. A mini-bag and trousers—for hitting the dance floor, of course—is the way to go.

Paloma Elsesser Mesh Sleeveless Layer Dress
$275
Ganni
Paloma Elsesser Mesh Straight Trousers
$185
Ganni
Burgundy Small Bou Bag
$495
Ganni
Burgundy Eyelet Bow Barrette
$55
Ganni

The Glinda

This one’s inspired by Ariana Grande’s recent Wicked press tour. Turns out the Good Witch’s wardrobe makes for the ideal Valentine’s Day look, too.

Pink Long Cocoon Coat
$1,746
$3,715
Dries Van Noten
Pink Cotton Poplin Strap Midi Dress
$225
Ganni
Large Ciao Ciao
$8,900
Bottega Veneta
Doudou Vivienne Bag Charm
$1,410
Louis Vuitton

Woman of the Hour

If you’re having high tea with mum for V-day, why not follow the theme? Try a collarless coat, like this one from The Row, paired with diamond studs, a clutch, and a pump that oozes stately Lady Who Lunches.

Priske Coat
$9,990
The Row
Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings
$1,400
Tiffany & Co.
Red La Croisière 'The Small Rond Carré' Clutch
$1,050
Jacquemus
Kietta 70 Leather Pumps
$495
$825
Manolo Blahnik

Prep Star

Defy the temps in this teeny, adorable Miu Miu mini, punctuated by a star belt and earrings—a nice departure from the usual heart-heavy accessories.

Bouie Cardigan in Pink
$595
Sandy Liang
Naplak Wraparound Skirt
$3,950
Starry Belt in Metallic Pink
$278
Sandy Liang
Cosmo Earrings in Cloudy
$198
Sandy Liang

Pencil Pusher

This office-chic-inspired outfit, meanwhile goes straight for the heart, with a pair of oxblood Saint Laurent slingbacks and a maroon Balenciaga handbag.

Wool Knit Polo Shirt
$1,250
Miu Miu
Polka-Dot Crepe de Chine Skirt
$1,950
Miu Miu
Women's Rodeo Mini Handbag in Dark Burgundy
$2,990
Balenciaga
Lee Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
$1,200
Saint Laurent

Le Boudoir

Retiring to your boudoir for the evening? Consider swathing yourself in a sumptuous silk robe and satin slip-ons (for the drama!).

Satin Robe with Rhinestone Blumarine Logo
$940
Blumarine
Satin Top
$995
Miu Miu
Lila Satin Ballet Mules
$920
Amina Muaddi
Satin Panty
$575
Miu Miu

Daytime Romp

You literally forgot it was Valentine’s Day on Friday, and now your friends are talking about going to brunch. No worries—a pair of red flats and a chic flannel will telegraph that you’re still celebrating in your own way.

Nesson Shirt in Cotton
$1,290
The Row
Josephine Pant
$695
Eterne
Red Lace-Up Ballerinas
$495
Ganni
Black Mini Annamaria Bag
$207
$305
Gimaguas

Cozy Night In

If Netflix and Chill is on the schedule, comfy socks are a must. Elevate the look with this Leset matching set and a pair of Loro Piana slippers.

Pointelle Slim Fit Tee
$78
Leset
Pointelle Boxer Pant
$120
Leset
Colorful 50 Socks
$3.90
Uniqlo
Alba Flat Mule
$1,100
Loro Piana

Ultimate Sweetheart

Romance is your thing—and February 14 is the equivalent of your personal Super Bowl. Go for a classic silhouette with an A-line skirt and deep-V top.

Peak Top in Black Glaze
$200
Entire Studios
Barrage Skirt in Black Glaze
$580
Entire Studios
Red La Croisière 'The Low Cubisto Slingbacks' Heels
$820
Jacquemus
Twist Bow
$620
Dior

Husband-Coded

Who wears the pants in this relationship? If that’s you, tap into this year’s burgeoning suiting trend and lace up your brogues while tying a four-in-hand.

Cotton Shirt
$620
Burberry
Sailor Trousers
£150
£290
Our Legacy
The Jalisco
$895
Willy Chavarria
Silk Tie
$340
Prada