6 Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas for the Perfect Night

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to go all-out with fun colors and cheeky love-themed touches. Inject a bit of festivity into the dead of winter by embracing rich red hues, baby pinks, and all manner of heart- and flower-shaped accessories. Whatever your plans may be this February 14th, we’ve got six top tier outfit ideas to inspire your holiday look.

Playing It Cool

If you’ll be at the office all day, try a more subdued red tone and let your accessories do the talking. Once you leave for the night, your coat becomes the center of attention.

Power Suit

A pantsuit exudes an aura of confidence. Pair it with a kitten heel and heart earrings to add an extra feminine touch.

Tickle Me Pink

This one is for the girlies who want to go all out this year. From the satin ballet shoes to the embroidered roses on your jeans, everyone will know you understood the assignment.

Cozy Night In

Just because you’re not out and about doesn’t mean you can’t embrace the holiday at home. Stay warm and cozy in an all cashmere look, throw on your favorite pair of slippers, and turn on a movie with your friends or partner.

It Girl O’Clock

If you’re going for a cool-girl vibe, wearing a full red or pink outfit may not be in the cards. In this case, keep it simple with a black base and add a pop of color elsewhere from fashion girl favorites like Emma Brewin and Ancuta Sarca.

The Showstopper

There’s no better feeling than walking into a room and turning heads. If this is your goal this year, look no further. All you need is a red sequin gown, simple jewelry, and, should you happen to have the rose Loewe heels, there’s no time like the present to whip those out.