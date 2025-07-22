Vanessa Kirby Adds Another Invisible Dress to Her Invisible Woman Wardrobe

Vanessa Kirby isn’t done with mixing method and maternity dressing just yet. Last night in Los Angeles, the mom-to-be had another go at sheer, themed style for one of the final The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres.

Kirby, who is expecting her first child with partner Paul Rabil, stepped out to the event in a Givenchy by Sarah Burton look that emphasized her baby bump. Sheer has been a common theme throughout Kirby’s The Fantastic Four press tour, which makes sense considering she’s playing The Invisible Woman. Last night’s fishnet piece featured long sleeves, a mock neck collar, and a tiered mermaid hem for added drama. Cascading blonde waves parted to one side, silver Manolo Blahniks, and Cartier jewelry completed the ensemble.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kirby’s Los Angeles appearance follows a whirlwind tour across the globe with her TFF cast-mates. Most recently, the actor was in Sydney, Australia where she again doubled down on transparent maternity style. She wore a chic Balmain stretch dress, complete with a sheer portion that highlighted her baby bump. A few weeks prior, Kirby again went the all-black route for a screening in Berlin. She channeled Rihanna’s famous 2023 Oscars look in an edgy Alaïa dress that was marked by cut-outs right below her pregnancy bump.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to those sheer experiments, Kirby made sure to have a fair amount of themed moments during the press tour, too. There was an iridescent blue Schiaparelli look in Mexico City and, perhaps most notably, a textured Loewe dress in a teal color from Jonathan Anderson’s final offering for the brand.

But like Rihanna has proved over the past few years, the best maternity style is whatever the mom-to-be feels most powerful in. For Kirby, that’s been a full fashion storm.