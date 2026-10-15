Veronica Leoni Leaves Calvin Klein After Two Years

Veronica Leoni is out at Calvin Klein Collection. The Italian fashion designer, who served as CK's creative director for two years, will part ways with the brand at the end of her current contract. According to Calvin Klein, her successor will be announced “in due course.”

“I want to thank Veronica for her creative vision, commitment and partnership over the past two years,” said David Savman, global brand president of Calvin Klein. “Reintroducing Collection was a significant milestone for Calvin Klein, and Veronica’s exceptional talent and fresh perspective on Calvin’s iconic design codes helped build meaningful momentum for Collection. Collection remains an important part of our brand, we are excited by the progress to date and look forward to its continued evolution.”

Leoni joined Calvin Klein in May 2024 as the brand’s first female creative director. She showed her debut collection in February 2025 for the fall/winter 2025 season, marking the end of Calvin Klein Collection’s runway hiatus that began following Raf Simons’s departure in 2018.

Leoni and Rosalía at the Calvin Klein Euphoria Launch Party on September 11, 2026. Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

It took Leoni a minute to find her footing at Calvin Klein. and that first collection was met with mixed reviews as she struggled to move the needle forward while staying true to the brand’s beloved minimalism. Her sophomore outing for spring 2026, however, was received more positively, and by the time she showed spring 2027 this past September, it seemed she’d finally hit her stride. Leoni has also made a push to reintegrate Calvin Klein into popular culture, and her show this past September saw Rosalía, Teyana Taylor, Sadie Sink, Tate McRae, Pamela Anderson, and more stars in the front row.

Prior to Calvin Klein, Leoni spent time at Jil Sander, Phoebe Philo’s Céline, Moncler, and The Row. She also launched her own label, Quira, in 2020, which she paused when she took the CK job. It is unclear if she will return to the brand now that her time at Calvin Klein is over.

Calvin Klein has clarified that Collection will remain “an important part of Calvin Klein’s long-term strategy and the pinnacle expression of the brand”.