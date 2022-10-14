Has Victoria Beckham seen that TikTok trend set to the “If I like, I’ll just grab it in another color” sound? Because her choice in outfits yesterday really exemplified that ethos.

Posh Spice was photographed in New York City on Thursday, walking from her hotel in a long wraparound silk dress in a deep forest green. The sleeveless gown had lapels, and tied at the side of her waist with a long sash that trailed almost to the ground. She carried a leather bucket bag in the same color over one shoulder, and wore a pair of nude heels with a black pointed toe.

The fashion mogul posted a shot of herself in the look on Instagram, saying it was from her upcoming collection.

“Couldn’t resist a bit of ‘Sex and the City’ showing some leg in NYC in my favourite look from my new pre collection dropping very soon (and my Bucket Bag to complete the look!),” she wrote in the caption.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

But Beckham does not do things in half measures, and that evening she was seen out again on the Upper West Side in the same outfit. Except the colors had all changed.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Beckham wore the same dress in white, with a pair of matching heels now tipped with red. Over her shoulder was a deep red bucket bag. She kept the same sunglasses on, though.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

On an appearance on Today this week, the former Spice Girl shared how much it meant to her to display some of her collection at Paris Fashion Week this year.

“Professionally, I've just had a very big, big moment for my brand,” she said. “Finally, post-COVID, going back to showing my collections with my first big show in Paris felt like such a triumph.”

She added, “In the middle of the pandemic I said, ‘If I'm lucky enough to do another show I'm going to really, really enjoy it.’”

And now she’s putting on her own show in the streets of NYC.