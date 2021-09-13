Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage via Getty Images
The 2021 edition of MTV’s Video Music Awards may have marked the network’s 40th anniversary, but on the red carpet, it was all about the early 2000s. References were everywhere, and often explicitly; Madison Beer reprised Beyoncé’s 2003 VMAs gown, and Tinashe didn’t shy from shouting out the inspiration behind her low-rise pants. Those throwing it back may have been infants at the time their forebears pioneered such looks—or, in the case of Olivia Rodrigo, not even born yet—but they sure know their references. Take a look, here.