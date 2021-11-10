SHOPPING

The Warmest, Most Stylish Winter Accessories

Spruce up your everyday coat with a rotating selection of chic hats, gloves, mittens and scarves—and the occasional balaclava.

by Amir La Sure and Tori López
the actress carey mulligan wearing a big hat and gloves
Carey Mulligan photographed for W in 2018 by Alasdair McLellan, styled by Katie Grand.
No matter how fabulous your winter coat is, it can get a little boring to wear the same outerwear every day for months on end. That’s where the importance of having an array of hats, scarves and gloves comes in. Whether you’re into beanies, buckets or balaclavas, the best head-toppers of the season will keep you chic and comfortable, whether there’s a light breeze or you’re dealing with sub-zero temperatures. Our favorite scarves range from bright, cheerful snoods by JW Anderson to skinny stripes by the Elder Statesman. And we’ve got your phalanges covered with gloves and mittens in all shapes and sizes, from rugged and technical to sleek and classic. Here, our favorite winter accessories to jazz up your basic everyday outerwear.

The Best Winter Hats

StussyStussy Corduroy Bucket Hat
$59
Rachel ComeyNew Bucket Hat
$195

GanniRib Knit Hat in Black
$95
CarharttCarhartt Logo Beanie
$23
R13R13 Skully Hat in Black
$75
Stella McCartneyStella Mccartney Knit Balaclava
$288

RainsPuffer Hat
$70

The Scarves of the Season

BACONBacon Padded Hoodie Scarf
$234
Elder StatesmanQuarter Stripe Scarf
$690

LoeweScarf
$270
JW AndersonKnitted Snood in Red
$200
FendiFendi Scarf
$750
Acne StudiosVally Oversize wool blend scarf
$290

Our Favorite Gloves and Mittens

RainsLong Mittens Quilted
$95
Raf SimonsRaf Simons Wool Gloves I Love You
$238
$178.50
Marine SerreMarine Serre Color-block Moon Gloves
$201
The North FaceThe North Face Tnf Rino Gloves
$30
Max MaraAfide Long Gloves
$245
KhaiteKai Cashmere Glove
$480