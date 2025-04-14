Last week, I had the chance to travel to Geneva for my second Watches and Wonders fair, the most exciting event on the horological calendar. My trip was a 48-hour whirlwind, where I met almost two dozen watchmakers. I saw the most highly anticipated watch launches of the year, from brand-new timepieces at Rolex and Piaget to playful, animated watches at Hermès and Van Cleef. There were notable, exciting relaunches at Cartier and Tag Heuer, and stunning blue dials at almost every booth. For some of the most striking, complicated, and chicest timepieces from the fair, keep scrolling.

Rolex Land-Dweller Courtesy of Rolex The Land-Dweller was likely the most anticipated reveal at Watches and Wonders this year, thanks to a sneaky sighting on Roger Federer’s wrist via Instagram. Unlike its Sea and Sky siblings, this isn’t a watch built for extremes—it’s designed for everyday life on solid ground, and debuts Rolex’s brand-new Flat Jubilee bracelet.

Piaget Sixtie Courtesy of Piaget Piaget has launched a new jewelry watch—and I’m afraid we all need one! The Sixtie pays tribute to the maison’s bold designs from the 1960s, with a uniquely chic trapezoid case straight from the archives. This watch is sure to become one of the most coveted on the market.

Cartier Tank à Guichets Courtesy of Cartier It seemed like everyone at the fair was talking about the new Cartier Tank à Guichet. Originally introduced in 1928, the Guichet has been relaunched several times in its history, but only in limited runs—making it a favorite among collectors. This time, the Guichet is finally here to stay, with only the platinum version running as a limited edition of 200.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Courtesy of Tag Heuer For the past few weeks, I’ve been eyeing some Formula 1 models from the 1980s on eBay, unsure of which colorway to choose. For once, I’m happy I hesitated on making a vintage purchase, because the TAG Heuer Formula 1 relaunch is even better than the originals. (I am still, however, not sure which color I want.)

Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Monoface Small Seconds Courtesy of Jaeger LeCoultre While JLC showcased an incredible lineup of Reversos this year—many featuring intricate, miniature, hand-painted case-backs—I couldn’t help but be drawn to the Monoface. Maybe it’s my love of gold, or the stunning Milanese bracelet, but this one stood out. Best of all, the solid case-back is a blank canvas that can be custom engraved or lacquered.

Hermès Arceau Rocabar de Rire Courtesy of Hermes The Arceau Rocabar de Rire was likely the cheekiest watch on display at the fair. The timepiece features a sassy, hand-painted horse, with an on-demand animation that makes the horse’s tongue stick out.

Montblanc Iced Sea Automatic Date Courtesy of Montblanc Montblanc’s latest Iced Sea model finally embraces the natural color of its namesake with a crisp white dial—the first time the glacier-inspired collection has been offered in this icy shade. Equipped with zero oxygen technology, it’s the perfect companion for climbing Mont Blanc itself. Now offered in a smaller (38mm) case, it’s the brand’s sleekest iteration yet.

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Courtesy of Bulgari Bulgari has broken its world record for ultrathin watchmaking for the tenth time, with the latest Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon. At just 1.85mm thick, who could blame Bulgari for wanting to put this remarkable feat of horology on display?

Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Bal Des Amoureux Automate Courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels The theme at Van Cleef & Arpel’s booth this year was love in Paris—and at the center of it all was this spectacular timepiece. Set against a hand-painted, dreamy sunset an automation movement moves the two lovers closer together as time passes, having them meet for a kiss at noon and midnight.

Chanel J12 River 38mm Baguette-cut Diamonds Courtesy of Chanel Holy diamonds! This high jewelry timepiece features 630 baguette-cut diamonds, totaling over 33 carats (according to the brand, the stones took over 148 hours to set).

Patek Philippe Twenty~4 Ref. 7340/1R Courtesy of Patek Philippe Patek Philippe adds a fresh take on its Twenty~4 collection with the new Ref. 7340/1R, featuring the line’s first-ever complication, a perpetual calendar. It’s also the first in the series without a gem-set case, trading sparkle for something a bit sleeker. With its bold, retro-style numerals and rich green dial, it’s a fab new addition to the Twenty~4 line.

Hublot Big Bang One Click Joyful Courtesy of Hublot To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hublot Big Bang, the maison has launched several exciting iterations of their iconic timepiece. Among them is the One Click Joyful, which comes in a range of fun, bright colors that certainly live up to their name.

Panerai Luminor Marina Courtesy of Panerai The Luminor Marina has come a long way since it was first launched 75 years ago. The latest iteration goes much deeper than its 2020 predecessor at 500 meters. I never thought I’d meet a 44mm watch that looks good on my smaller wrist, but this one has a clean design on the dial that makes for a stylish watch on the ground—and a useful tool in the deep sea.

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Moon Phase Retrograde Date Courtesy of Vacheron Constantin For its 270th anniversary, Vacheron Constantin has launched eight new limited-edition iterations of two of their most beloved styles, the Patrimony and the Traditionnelle. This timepiece features a mother of pearl dial engraved with a Maltese cross-engraved emblem and a beautiful deep green alligator leather strap.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” Courtesy of Tudor The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” adds a vibrant, tropical twist to Tudor’s classic chronograph. Inspired by Miami’s South Beach, this watch radiates playful charm and warm vibes, making it a perfect piece for summer.

Chopard L’Heure du Diamant Moonphase Courtesy of Chopard For the first time, Chopard adds a sophisticated complication to its high-jewelry L’Heure du Diamant line. The result? A Moonphase (so precise it only requires correction every 122 years) set against a starry aventurine, framed by a halo of brilliant-cut diamonds. It’s all pretty enough to compete with the night sky.

Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph 160th Anniversary Edition Courtesy of Zenith Blue watches were everywhere this year, and no one does blue quite like Zenith. For its 160th anniversary, the watchmaker is dropping limited-edition takes on three of its most iconic chronographs in that signature blue. The Defy Skyline Chronograph shows up in full blue ceramic for the first time ever—and with only 160 pieces made, collectors will need to move fast.