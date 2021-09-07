It’s been 18 months since we last attended an in-person New York Fashion week, and, needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Gone are the days when a hot new pair of shoes or a status handbag were considered essential accessories. This time around, the top items on our NYFW checklists are our vaccination cards, our masks and our hand sanitizer. Which is not to say we’re not having fun planning our outfits for the six nonstop days of runway shows, presentations and parties ahead—we’re just prioritizing comfort, practicality, personal style and ease above all else. From wardrobe basics like a great pair of denim shorts or a printed silk blouse to hero beauty products such as a cooling face mist, a foolproof shade of red lipstick, and soothing eye patches, these are the items we can’t live without during the most exciting—and maybe slightly overwhelming—time of the year.

Sara Moonves, Editor in Chief

In terms of outfits, I’m sticking to comfortable, straightforward pieces, like my trusty pair of Wayfarers, sneakers from the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration, and the perfect pair of white jeans from The Row. I like to keep a tube of red lipstick on me in case I feel like zhuzhing things up between shows, and I just bought a new bottle of my favorite face cleanser to wash off the day’s grime as soon as I get home.

Laura Jackson, Associate Fashion Market Editor

Having a solid, stress-free wardrobe foundation during fashion week is a must. While it can be tempting to wear your most daring looks, a chic staple like this Khaite strapless tube top will go with anything and everything—which will minimize any scrambling when you’re getting ready in the morning. I’ll pair mine with a pair of cool, low-key trousers like these Loewe chinos. And since there are always a few super hot days during September fashion week, I’m keeping a bottle of Grown Alchemist’s anti-pollution mist in my bag—along with a chic, compact comb—for a quick cool-down spritz.

Brooke Marine, Culture Editor

No matter how much I try to leave everything at home when running between shows during NYFW, there is inevitably at least one day where I have no choice but to bring my laptop with me. In those cases, I need a sturdy tote bag that can fit my MacBook Air and keep it protected from the crowds—this Marc Jacobs one gets the job done.

Christina Holevas, Senior Accessories Editor

Of course, I always want to look my best during fashion week, but the days are too long and active to forgo comfort altogether. I always find myself gravitating towards a sleek boot with a little bit of a platform because it’s comfortable and easy to walk and stand all day in, but it still looks dressed up and adds some height to my 5'4" frame. I saved up for this pair from The Row and they are one of my absolute essentials. A roomy bag for snacks, water, phone chargers, and whatever else I need, is also key: This sling from Lemaire is the perfect size to pack my day into, but it isn’t too bulky or heavy either.

Katie Connor, Executive Digital Director

The weather always seems to be on one during New York Fashion Week. Easy button-down shirts are my go-to for dealing with the wild temperature swings. Wear one over a T-shirt or tank top and you can handle both the cool mornings and sweltering hot afternoons.

Andrea Whittle, Features Editor

I almost always air dry my hair without much product in it, but the sweltering gusts that come with oncoming subway trains can leave things looking a little scraggly. Lately, Ouai’s air dry foam has come to my rescue, so I’ll be adding a few pumps of that to my hair before heading out the door every morning. In terms of accessories, I love pairing a classic straw bag with a transitional fall outfit—it feels very ’70s to me. I’ll be toting all of my things around the city this week in this perfectly proportioned Saint Laurent version, with black leather straps that elevate it just so.

Nora Milch, Fashion Director

My fashion week uniform this year will be menswear-inspired trousers, flat sandals and a silk shirt from Celine, like this chic one. I love the slightly textural approach to a classic stripe.

Jenna Wojciechowski, Senior Fashion Market Editor

When I’m rushing out the door, I know I can count on these denim shorts from Agolde. I like how the pockets are roomy enough to fit my mask, my favorite hand sanitizer from Noshinku and, just in case, blister-preventing shoe pads—I never want to be without them!

Allia Alliata Di Montereale, Special Projects Editor

It’s always nice to have a light sweater tucked away in your bag for any chillier moments. September weather can be unpredictable! And with many long nights and early mornings, ahead I’m banking on these eye patches from Rodial to keep me looking fresh and bright, even on very little sleep. Pro tip: store them in the refrigerator for the ultimate cooling effect.