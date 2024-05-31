Jada & Willow Smith Turn the Bad Boys Premiere Into a Parisian Runway

Leave it to the Pinkett-Smith family to turn the red carpet into their personal runway—while wearing catwalk looks straight from Paris, no less. Last night, Jada and Willow brought some serious runway fashion to the premiere of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out to the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood to support Will Smith’s latest film. Willow, fresh off the release of her debut album Empathogen, took to the red carpet in a full look from Acne Studios’s fall 2024 collection. The singer looked straight out of the ’70s in a padded-shoulder overcoat and matching checked pants. She accented her outfit with towering heel boots, dainty gold chain necklaces, and a mini leather clutch.

Jada, for her part, followed her daughter’s cue with a Parisian runway moment of her own. But instead of something from the latest fall season, she went with an artsy, archival Iris Van Herpen look. The actress dazzled in a 3D-printed gown from the experimental designer’s fall 2017 couture collection. Jada’s dress featured a sheer, butterfly-like bodice that flowed into a dreamy maxi skirt. She styled her look minimally with a fresh face of makeup and black sandal heels.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The evening turned out to be a full-on family affair. Will, whose appearance in Bad Boys: Ride Or Die marks his first acting role since 2022’s Emancipation, showed up in an all-black outfit that consisted of a satin blazer, a matching t-shirt, and wide-legged dress pants. The Oscar winner styled his premiere moment with a black beanie, see-through shades, and a multi-color necklace. Will and Jada’s son Jaden looked as cool as ever in black parachute pants that he paired with a military-style vest and a white button down shirt. The quartet were also joined by Trey Smith, Will’s 31-year-old son whom he shares with Sheree Zampino, as well as Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The occasion also marked Jada and Will’s first public appearance since news of their seven year separation came to light in October. “We’re still figuring it out,” Jada told People of her relationship at the time, adding “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”