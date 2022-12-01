Willow Smith Does Cutouts in an Unexpected Place

Who needs pockets when you have bedazzled side cutouts? When Willow Smith walked the red carpet on Wednesday night she had no need for extra storage, but the unique hip detail on her pants was absolutely necessary.

The singer joined the rest of her family for the premiere of Will Smith’s new movie, Emancipation. For the occasion, Smith grabbed a set from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 show. The look, originally modeled by Bella Hadid on the runway featured a cropped black vest with a pair of bootcut, low-rise trousers. It’s a simple set, but the cut-out details on the hips, covered in crystals, made the whole thing red carpet-worthy.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Smith opted for a grungier aesthetic, pairing the outfit with pointed toe platform boots, a curly bob, and smudged black eye makeup. She ditched almost all accessories, opting to just wear an array of rings on her hands.

While on the red carpet, Smith posed with her family, including Trey, Jaden, Will, and Jada. The whole group mostly stuck to a color scheme of maroon, black, and white, with Jada wearing a voluminous, off-white Stephane Rolland fall/winter 2022 couture dress for the evening. The event marked the family’s first red carpet appearance since Will’s infamous slap at the Oscars earlier this year. While he has some award buzz around his role in Emancipation, even if he did get nominated for an Oscar, he has been banned from the ceremony for ten years and would not be able to accept the honor in person. Maybe, if that does happen, Willow can go to the awards in place of her dad. At the very least it would make for a fun red carpet moment.

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images