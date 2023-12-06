We’ve seen plenty of suiting trends make their way onto the red carpet lately. There’s been oversized jackets, pops of sheer fabrics, and for some, no pants at all. Even as the tides change as to what types of tailoring celebrities will wade into next, the no shirt suiting look might just outrank them all. And on Wednesday, Willow Smith proved the true versatility of the risky style as she stepped out for the GQ Australia Men Of The Year Awards in Sydney.

The singer arrived to the event in an all black look courtesy of Dior. Smith’s ankle-length dress pants featured an extremely high-waisted silhouette which showed off much of her exposed midsection. As her jacket was fairly simple, things really went from business chic to red carpet ready thanks to her no shirt styling choice. The suit jacket-only look has been a favorite of both female and male stars with everyone from Nicole Kidman to Timothée Chalamet having tried their hand at things. Balenciaga’s recent Los Angeles show also featured multiple takes on the trend. Smith’s ensemble, though, stood out from recent celebrity adoptees due to her edgy accessory choices.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Down below, the singer kept her look office ready with patent leather penny loafers and matching dress socks. The ensemble got even more of an edge elsewhere with Smith’s stack of silver rings and layered pendants that filled in for her forgotten shirt. Sans shirt or not, the 23-year-old has proven herself to be a proponent of the suited look recently. Just last month, she posted up to the Grammy Salute to Hip-Hop with her brother Jaden wearing a patchwork tailored set. Though the singer did have on a black t-shirt underneath, the power silhouette and color blocking of her pieces made for quite the impact.

Just a few days prior, Smith spoke out for the first time on the ways in which her mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s bombshell memoir, Worthy, impacted their relationship. “I really started loving her with so much more tenderness and way less expectations, which allowed her to see me differently and to love me differently,” she told Rolling Stone. “And to love me with a little bit more allowance for the parts of me that remind her of the parts of herself that have always caused her pain.”