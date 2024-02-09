After Yara Shahidi jump-started her career as a pre-teen in films like Butter and Imagine That, it wasn’t long until the actress solidified herself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. We’ve watched the Minneapolis native mature in front of our eyes; she was named one of the 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016 by TIME, taking on award-winning roles in the likes of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Peter Pan & Wendy.

Throughout it all, including a degree from Harvard, Shahidi has consistently remained one of the most exciting red carpet dressers in Hollywood, evolving from child star to seasoned veteran. She has always gravitated toward color on the step-and-repeat but is well versed in pulling off a more minimal moment too. She has slipped into some of the biggest brands throughout her time in the spotlight—from Chanel to Dior, Prada to Bottega Veneta—and is always sure to be decked out in some form of blinding Cartier jewels. Below, a look back at Yara Shahidi’s best red carpet moments.

2023: Women In Film Honors VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Shahidi topped off this minimal white gown with Cartier jewels at the 2023 Women in Film Honors.

2023: LACMA Art+Film Gala Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi didn’t let her business casual button-down stop her from indulging in a glitzy party skirt for the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

2023: TIME Honoring The March Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi embraced Ferragamo designer Maximillian Davis’s signature brand of minimalism in this nude skirt set.

2023: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress opted for a lingerie-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier look and a hefty diamond necklace for the Met Gala in 2023.

2023: Peter Pan & Wendy Premiere Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images The actress slipped into this glitzy, cut-out Alexander McQueen dress for the London premiere of Peter Pan & Wendy.

2023: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shahidi was definitely among the best dressed at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this Bottega Veneta look.

2022: PaleyFest LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images The actress opted for a webbed maxidress for the PaleyFest in 2022.

2021: Emmy Awards Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images Only Shahidi, in Dior couture, could make neon green look this good.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images This custom Dior couture dress, complete with a sheer veil, was the outfit of choice for Shahidi’s 2019 Met Gala appearance.

2021: Designer of Dreams Exhibition Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi usually gravitates toward bright colors, but she pulled off this all-black Dior gown with ease.

2020: InStyle Golden Globes After Party Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Shahidi brought the sunshine in this Carolina Herrera minidress for InStyle’s Golden Globes afterparty.

2019: Glamour Women of the Year Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Shahidi rocked this high-low Schiaparelli couture dress for Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in 2019.

2019: CFDA Awards J. Lee/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shahidi cut a casually chic figure for the 2019 CFDA Awards in a look from New York label Monse.

2019: Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress brought the drama, and feathers, to the 2019 Met Gala in this statement-making Prada look.

2018: Marie Claire Image Makers Awards Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi styled this couture Schiaparelli shirtdress with black pumps.

2018: Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You wouldn’t have guessed this was Shahidi’s Met Gala debut. The actress slipped into this Chanel couture moment like a seasoned professional.

2018: Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2018 Emmy Awards, Shahidi looked radiaint in a blush pink Gucci dress.

2017: SAG Awards Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi stood out for all the right reasons at the 2017 SAG Awards in this striped Naeem Khan number.

2017: Emmy Awards MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images Glistening in princess-worthy Prada at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

2017: People's Choice Awards Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi went with a sheer checkerboard look from Off-White for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.

2015: Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress matched a satin pouff dress with strappy nude heels at the 2015 Emmy Awards.

2014: Teen Vogue Party JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Shahidi started making her first major style moves around 2014. Here, she slipped into a patterned maxidress for a Teen Vogue party.

2012: Let It Shine Premiere Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shahidi at the 2012 premiere of Let It Shine.

2011: Butter Screening Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress opted for a sunflower shift dress for a 2011 screening of Butter.