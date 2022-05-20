Certain corners of the American Internet have long been obsessed with the idea of “French Girl style.” In fact, the entire plot of Netflix’s mega-hit Emily in Paris could be boiled down to “basic American girl tries in vain to capture that elusive ‘French girl style.’” The term itself is mostly innocuous, but it does conjure up a very specific (and limited) vision: a white, thin woman with that paradoxically perfectly messy hair who wears vintage Chanel blazers and ballet flats as casually as a Hanes t-shirt and flip flops. But frankly, that’s not even particularly inclusive of actual modern French women with style.

For proof, look no further than the French singer Yseult. She’s emerged over the past few years as one of the most sought-after style icons in France, and has been dressed by Mugler (including that bodysuit), Gaultier, and Balmain, among other high fashion designers. To officially cement her status as one of France’s new fashion queens, she also just made her debut on the Cannes red carpet dressed in none other than Schiaparelli.

The star of the ensemble is an off-white coat with conical bra detailing from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 collection. She’s accessorized with the brand’s now iconic gold-toed boots with matching gloves, a golden brooch, and a torso-shaped bag originally seen in the brand’s couture collection. She finished it off with the dramatic makeup look of the moment: dramatic black eyeshadow.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Under the direction of designer Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli has once again re-emerged as one of Paris’s most exciting labels. It would only make sense the label would appear on the Cannes red carpet—on one of the country’s most exciting new style stars.

Yseult herself entered the French public eye back in 2013, when she finished as runner-up in an American Idol-like singing competition. She signed to a major label shortly afterward, but she began to truly thrive after becoming an independent artist in 2018. Since then, her haunting, powerful music and real eye for style have made her a new favorite of several French designers. Perhaps your “French girl style” Pinterest board could use an update.