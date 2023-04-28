Zendaya’s status as red carpet royalty didn’t just happen overnight. The former Disney star and her former(?) stylist Law Roach steadily worked hard over the years to prove their fashion bonafides to the world. Nowhere is that more apparent than when looking back at Zendaya’s history at the Met Gala. The actor went from a guest of designers to a moment-creating VIP capable of commanding all the attention on one of the world’s busiest red carpets.

Here, a look back at all of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks, including her after party fits.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for THR The theme of the 2019 Met Gala was “Camp,” and Zendaya and stylist Law Roach decided to put on a show. Enlisting Tommy Hilfiger to design a light-up dress, the duo reenacted Cinderella right on the red carpet.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Naturally, Roach stepped into the role of Fairy Godfather.

Getty Images Please note Zendaya’s pumpkin coach bag, which came courtesy of the undisputed American master of bedazzled evening minaudières, Judith Leiber.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images Of course, they left a glass slipper behind, as if you had to ask.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue The thing about the Met Gala is, after all those red carpet theatrics, you are expected to go inside and eat a dinner. So Zendaya changed into a flowy gown in a delicate shade of lilac—but kept her pumpkin bag close.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Of course, there was a major train moment and a bit of sparkling detail behind her. Just because it wasn’t the red carpet dress for the night didn’t mean it was boring.

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images After parties can be serious business, and Zendaya hit the circuit that year in a black velvet suit. Note, however, her purple shoes, which she kept on after the main event.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine Zendaya showed up prepared for battle for the Catholicism-themed edition of the Met. Her custom Versace gown was a nod to Saint Joan of Arc. Yes, she managed to get one of the most definitive Italian fashion houses to find inspiration in the Patron Saint of France. In some ways, Zendaya may be more powerful than the EU Parliament.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Once inside, Zendaya removed the chest piece and shoulder for a slightly more comfortable fit.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images The Met Museum/Vogue This photo probably belongs in a history book.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock For Versace’s official after party, she paired a Versace skirt with a n:Philanthropy tee.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images Not everyone is on theme every year, and this maximalist gown from Dolce & Gabbana wasn’t really in conversation with the avant-garde dress code. It was, however, breathtaking.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images At the afters that year, Zendaya stuck to both Dolce and her floral theme. You could argue that the intentionally unfinished detailing on the shoulders and lapels were in line with Kawakubo’s sartorial themes of deconstruction.

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Zendaya attended the 2016 edition as a guest of Michael Kors, and her look that night proved she had more in common with Liza Minnelli than the fact that both of their names include the letter “Z.” Her golden gown’s inspiration was straight out of Studio 54 and she spotted a Minnelli-ish black bob.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images At the after party, she kept the gold going with a go-go inspired minidress and boots courtesy of Michael Kors.

2015: “China: Through the Looking Glass” Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images For her very first Met Gala, Zendaya wore a sculptural minidress from Fausto Puglisi.

Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images She attended as a guest of the Sicilian designer.