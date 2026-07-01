Is Zendaya’s Goddess Dress a Sneak Peak of Her The Odyssey Press Tour?

Zendaya is still promoting the latest Spider-Man film (yes, we’re not done with those premieres, if you can believe it), but it seems like her mind has already changed focus to her next to-be-released movie. On Wednesday, the actor stepped out in New York City in a very Grecian look, one that she could have pulled right off the set of The Odyssey.

In order to beat the summer heat, Zendaya opted to wear a two-piece set from Khaite’s resort 2027 collection. A semi-sheer, low-cut ivory blouse with a subtle, ruffled peplum hem made way for a matching, flowing skirt that hit at her knee. Staying true to the collection’s look book, Zendaya and Law Roach opted to style the pieces with a black and gold leather belt, knotted at her waist, which provided some more shape to the ensemble.

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Now, this ensemble already resembles a kind of modern Grecian tunic, but Zendaya took the inspiration a step further with her choice of footwear. While the 29-year-old is usually loyal to her Miss Z and So Kate Louboutins, for this outfit, Zendaya ditched the pointed-toe pumps and instead opted for strappy gold sandals for a gladiator-adjacent look.

Zendaya plays Athena in the upcoming Christopher Nolan film (which also stars her husband and Spider-Man costar, Tom Holland). The movie follows Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name, telling the story of the King of Ithaca, Odysseus, and his ten-year-long journey home. For her part, Athena acts as a mentor and protector of both Odysseus and his son, Telemachus, Holland’s character.

Again, Zendaya (and Holland) still have a handful of Spider-Man press ahead of them, so we aren’t saying goodbye to the arachnid-inspired ensembles just yet. But this set provides a preview of what’s to come when The Odyssey promotion is fully underway. It truly is Zendaya summer, and with this outfit, the actor is reminding us that we are just getting started.