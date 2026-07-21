For every angelic white look The Odyssey press tour produced, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has a macabre moment to act as a counterbalance. Just days after wrapping her viral red-carpet run for the star-studded Greek epic, Zendaya has swiftly shifted her focus back to world-building for a different, darker universe. Her latest sartorial endeavor? Evoking a gothic bride.

At a fan event in Mexico City on July 20, the style shapeshifter donned a moody all-black ensemble from Ashi Studio’s spring 2026 couture collection. The form-fitting gown was two-fold: one side comprised smooth midnight silk, while the other was made up of web-like knitting. At the bottom of her sleeves were long, dangling threads that trailed on the floor behind her. Where her Odyssey appearances often saw her hair styled in goddess-like waves, here, she donned a striking bouffant updo with wispy micro-bangs and Jacob & Co spider earrings.

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In the upcoming film, Zendaya will reprise her role as Peter Parker’s longtime love interest, Mary Jane Watson. This installation of the franchise, however, finds Spider-Man in a world that does not remember him. Everyone’s memory has been wiped—MJ included. Though fans have theorized that she will get her memory back, Zendaya’s red carpet method dressing is reminiscent of a grieving bride. It explains why her most recent look is more reminiscent of Morticia Addams than the M.J. Marvel fans have come to know.

This marks but the latest all-black outfit Zendaya has donned to promote the movie, which hits theaters on July 31. Over the weekend, she was spotted in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton leather set reminiscent of a hardened femme fatale. Last month, she attended promotional events in low-slung leather skirt and cropped vest, as well as a dark Christian Cowan corset dress with a severe side slit.

Despite the morbid mood surrounding these looks, there’s a decidedly romantic quality to her Spider-Man: Brand New Day appearances, which she has made alongside her husband and real-life Peter Parker, Tom Holland. When asked on the red carpet what he might do if Zendaya ever forgot him, Holland was unfazed: “She’d never forget me.”