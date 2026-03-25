Paris is the City of Love, and Zendaya is taking the theme to heart with her fashion choices. After channeling “something new” in a custom Louis Vuitton bridal dress at The Drama premiere last night, the actor has now pulled out a pair of dresses that appear more than Honeymoon-ready.

Following her bridal red carpet turn, Zendaya changed into a full look from Ermano Scervino’s fall 2026 collection for an after party. She swapped wedding white for pale pink, pairing a nude slip dress with a statement shearling coat. Her dress featured lace detailing along the bodice and hemline, while the coat was notable in its oversized silhouette and texture. She kept her hair and makeup choices and accessories the same from the premiere, but changed out her white high heels for a pair of salmon Louboutin pumps.

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The following morning, Zendaya was at it again. She wore a tattered sheer dress from Matières Fécales, the upstart Paris-based label beloved by Lady Gaga and Chappell Roan. From their spring 2026 collection, it was brimming with romantic details, including ruching, an asymmetric cut, and 3D rosette appliqués. Zendaya appears to have recycled her Louboutins from Tuesday’s after party.

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Zendaya’s The Drama press tour has been defined by a clever play on bridal codes. At the film’s Los Angeles and Paris premieres, she wore two distinctly aisle-ready gowns—a re-worn Vivienne Westwood dress and a bespoke Louis Vuitton look, respectively. Zendaya and her stylist and Image Architect Law Roach are playing on the Victorian-era bridal saying “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” throughout the press tour.

Perhaps “something pink” is Zendaya’s twist on tradition.