Zendaya hasn’t confirmed or denied rumors of her marriage to Tom Holland. But if her The Drama press looks are anything to go by, the actor is leaning into the narrative—both on and off screen. At the A24 film’s Paris premiere today, Zendaya dropped another sartorial clue in a red carpet look fit for a bride.

Zendaya stepped out in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. The crewneck design featured long sleeves and princess seams that contoured the body. For added “drama,” there was a sweeping black bow, doubling as a bridal train, and an upper-back cut-out placed on the reverse. Zendaya finished the look with David Morris jewels, a sweeping bouffant updo with curls and, yes, what’s rumored to be her gold wedding band.

Aurore Marechal/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Zendaya’s stylist and Image Architect Law Roach, the bespoke Louis Vuitton dress is the “something new,” acting as a nod to that classic Victorian-era wedding adage. At the film’s first premiere in Los Angeles last week, they channeled “something old” with another bridal gown from the actor’s very own archive.

Zendaya stepped out in a corseted Vivienne Westwood number that she wore to attend the Oscars for the first time in 2015. And earlier this month, her “something borrowed” manifested in a vintage Caché dress that had connections to both Carrie Bradshaw and Whitney Houston. (That appearance technically wasn’t to promote the film, so she still might scour the archives once again before the film’s premiere date.) And, of course, Zendaya and Law still have “something blue” to unveil.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom sparked marriage rumors in early March, right when The Drama press was starting to kick off. The plot of the film features a literary editor named Emma (Zendaya) and Charlie (Robert Pattinson) as their relationship implodes right before their wedding.

Likely, the plot has propelled the actor to lean into themed dressing with looks fit to walk down the aisle in. Which begs the question: is it method dressing or just Zendaya embracing her own real-life love story? Whatever the case may be, it sure does look good on the red carpet.