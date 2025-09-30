It’s finally fall jacket season—and Zendaya’s version is decidedly pants-free.

Outside the Louvre today, the actor stepped out to Louis Vuitton’s spring 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in a futuristic take on the Penny Lane coat. For the outing, which marked her first formal appearance since May’s Met Gala, Zendaya slipped into a tailored silver number from the French house that walked the line between retro and space age. The modern design featured faux fur-trimmed lapels and cuffs, a sequence of slim bows down the front, and exposed pockets with metallic detailing.

And as many continue to embrace transition dressing—even Zendaya herself has been teasing her fall style since as early as August—she broke with the changing seasons by choosing to wear her coat sans bottoms. Just a pair of silver foil pumps, a wispy hairdo, and her signature glowing skin completed the look. Her glimmering engagement ring from Tom Holland was the cherry on top.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

It was a relatively quiet summer for Zendaya on the fashion front. She spent major parts of the season in London, Greece, and Italy filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three. Public sightings of the star were few and far between, but she mainly stuck to elevated transition basics when not busy on set. In early August, she wore a quintessential fall look: a stacked butter yellow sweater, ankle-length trousers, and subversive Tabi shoes by Maison Margiela.

Naturally, it was only right that the star would return to pants-free dressing for her comeback to the fashion stage—the silhouette has been a staple in her repertoire, both on and off the red carpet, for years now. And with a coat this major, who needs pants anyway?