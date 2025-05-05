Everyone wants to know what Zendaya will wear for her eventual wedding to fiancé Tom Holland. Well, the star just hit the 2025 Met Gala red carpet tonight in an outfit that’s fit for tonight’s theme, but is more than ready to walk down the aisle in.

Zendaya, working with her long-time stylist and Image Architect Law Roach, picked out a custom Louis Vuitton look to channel the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. Her three-piece suit featured a tailored-to-perfection coat, wide-leg trousers, and a matching waistcoat underneath. Of course, those pieces were accented by a button-down and tie and a dramatic top hat that added the perfect amount of intrigue. Bulgari jewelry completed the look.

After Zendaya hit the Met steps, Roach confirmed via Instagram that her outfit was inspired by one of the most famous bridal looks of all time: Bianca Jagger’s 1971 wedding suit. Jagger’s outfit famously included a maxi skirt and a sheer veil laid over the top of her hat.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Last year’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Met Gala marked Zendaya’s first time attending the event since 2019. As one of the official co-chairs, the actor went big in the fashion department, wearing two jaw-dropping looks inspired by the “Garden of Time” dress code. The actor began her night in a ’90s-inspired Maison Margiela dress before changing into a show-stopping Givenchy gown by John Galliano that she paired with a 2008 Alexander McQueen headpiece.

While it looks like Zendaya is keeping on this Louis Vuitton look for the entire main event, surely she has something just as memorable in store for the evening’s after-party circuit.