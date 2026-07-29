After serving an array of dark, gloomy, and near-horrifying arachnid-inspired ensembles, Zendaya just brought a decidedly dreamier mood to the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. At the film’s London premiere on Wednesday, the star veered from the macabre method-dressing we’ve come to expect and opted instead for an ethereal goddess gown dripping in gems.

The champagne-colored design, from Tamara Ralph’s fall 2026 haute couture collection, featured a structured bodice that cascaded into a mermaid silhouette. Fabricated from silk crepe, the dress was lined with crystal chain straps—reminiscent of otherworldly webbing. But where her last premiere look—a warped ballgown from Ashi Studio—conjured menacing cobwebs and creepy-crawler appendages, these draped chains felt more hopeful, and even celebratory, in nature. Overall, the look evoked the crystal-adorned costumes of ’70s disco icons Donna Summers and Diana Ross as opposed to a downtrodden mourning bride.

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Such optimism was surely the intention. This particular Tamara Ralph collection was described by the brand as “a study in radiance, precision and ethereal femininity.” The runway, in turn, was full of gauzy ivory, liquid silks, and glimmering embroidery. For Zendaya’s appearance, this opulence was dialed up with dangling diamond earrings by Mouawad and a gold spider by Keren Wolf strategically placed on a seam of her derrière—where the bedazzled webbing began.

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Her beauty choices also told a new story. Where her other appearances have seen her hair done up or slicked back, here, she embraced voluminous long locks blowing in the wind. As for makeup, she traded her signature Spider-Man smokey eye in favor of rosy blush and no-mascara elegance.

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With each red carpet appearance, fans have rushed to decode the sartorial significance of Zendaya’s looks. Some have pointed out similarities to Marvel-universe villains. Others have suggested she might get stuck in a period of grief. Overall, her consistently muted palette and eerie motifs have suggested an unnerving undertone to M.J.’s arc in the upcoming film. But with this ray-of-light ensemble towards the end of the press tour, perhaps we can expect a happy ending after all.