Zoë Kravitz knows that sometimes the simplest outfit is the chicest. On Wednesday night, the star stepped out in London in a distinctly nonchalant take on traditional summer style.

Kravitz co-hosted an elegant summer solstice party in London with jeweler Jessica McCormack and fellow actor Carey Mulligan. For the occasion, the Big Little Lies star slipped on a one-shouldered grey-white silk dress with a knee-length hem. Paired with vintage Christian Louboutin slingback pumps in a smooth silver silk, it was an unfussy but polished answer to summer dressing. The star’s look was accented with the McCormack’s gleaming curved silver bangles, matching metal ring, a set of small drop earrings, and a rounded arm cuff adorned with a single dangling diamond.

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Other guests including Mulligan, Jodie Comer, Alexa Chung, and Poppy Delevingne also gleamed in a variety of pieces from the female jeweler alongside Kravitz for the occasion.

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The moment marked the latest in Kravitz’s extensive relationship with McCormack. Previously, the actor was a longtime client of the jeweler, who also crafted custom pieces for her to wear for occasions including the Met Gala. In 2024, Kravitz became her first-ever ambassador, starring in campaigns for the designer’s Orbit collection.

Kravitz’s outing also potentially hinted at her upcoming bridal era—fitting, as the star’s been engaged to fiancé Harry Styles since April. Given Kravitz’s propensity for wearing darker colors, the white ensemble was a distinct departure from her usual palette. If so, it could be winking at her wardrobe for her upcoming nuptials—which, from a rich repertoire of sharp silhouettes and distinctive details, is sure to be both fashion-forward and true to Kravitz’s own effortless style.