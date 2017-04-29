Actress Zoe Saldana first emerged onto the big screen with a breakout role in the 2000 dance drama Center Stage. From there, she’s been unstoppable on screen, with sci-fi roles in Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar. Beginning with her very first red carpet, the New Jersey-native made youthful, playful fashion choices—look no further than her glittery birthday look back in 2006 for evidence.
But she’s also honed a classically elegant look, frequently selecting conservative, scaled-back ensembles even for blowout events like the Academy Awards and Met Gala, both of which she’s attended many, many times in the past. Saldana tends to favor American designers, with favorites like Calvin Klein, Prabal Gurung, and Michael Kors all making frequent appearances. Though she’s also no stranger to brands imported from overseas like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and lots of Alexander McQueen. From brightly colored Emilio Pucci looks to sci-fi-appropriate Burberry, see Zoe Saldana’s best red carpet moments, here.