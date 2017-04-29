STYLE EVOLUTION

Zoe Saldana Always Brings Elegance to the Red Carpet

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Actress Zoe Saldana first emerged onto the big screen with a breakout role in the 2000 dance drama Center Stage. From there, she’s been unstoppable on screen, with sci-fi roles in Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avatar. Beginning with her very first red carpet, the New Jersey-native made youthful, playful fashion choices—look no further than her glittery birthday look back in 2006 for evidence.

But she’s also honed a classically elegant look, frequently selecting conservative, scaled-back ensembles even for blowout events like the Academy Awards and Met Gala, both of which she’s attended many, many times in the past. Saldana tends to favor American designers, with favorites like Calvin Klein, Prabal Gurung, and Michael Kors all making frequent appearances. Though she’s also no stranger to brands imported from overseas like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and lots of Alexander McQueen. From brightly colored Emilio Pucci looks to sci-fi-appropriate Burberry, see Zoe Saldana’s best red carpet moments, here.

2023: Special Ops: Lioness London Screening
Saldana paired an edgy strapless bustier and tweed skirt from Alexander McQueen’s pre-fall 2023 collection for the Special Ops: Lioness screening.

2023: Special Ops: Lioness London Photo Call
A full Victoria Beckham look was Saldana’s outfit of choice for the “Special Ops: Lioness” photo call in London.

2023: Academy Awards
The actress stunned in Fendi for the Academy Awards, wearing an ivory gown from the Italian brand’s fall/winter 2022 collection.

2022: Avatar: The Way Of Water Premiere
Saldana attended the Avatar: The Way Of Water in a semi-sheer Alexander McQueen gown.

2019: Met Gala
Saldana nailed the 2019 Met Gala theme of “Camp: Notes On Fashion” in this sequined chrome Michael Kors dress and Jared Lehr jewelry.

2017: Golden Globe Awards
Saldana wore a tiered and ruffled Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewels for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Premiere
Shining bright at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Saldana glistened in an orange Emilio Pucci look.

2016: Met Gala
Saldana made a statement in Dolce & Gabbana for the 2016 Met Gala.

2016: LACMA Art and Film Gala
Saldana perfected the pink look in a Gucci column dress for LACMA Art and Film Gala.

2014: Cannes Film Festival
For the 2014 Cannes Film Festival, the actress went with a black Jason Wu dress complete with floral embroidery.

2014: Met Gala
Saldana sported a tiered Michael Kors custom gown for the 2014 Met Gala.

2013: Academy Awards
The actress mixed elegance and edge at the 2013 Academy Awards in this Alexis Mabille dress.

2011: Met Gala
Saldana chose this bright yellow Calvin Klein dress for the 2011 Met Gala, themed “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

2010: Academy Awards
Saldana wore a dramatic Givenchy couture gown to the Academy Awards.

2010: Met Gala
A vision in Calvin Klein (again!) for the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Met Gala.

2009: Avatar Premiere
At the Avatar world premiere, Saldana dazzled in a white statement gown.

2006: Met Gala
Saldana wore a tiered black gown for the 2006 Met Gala.

2005: Glamour Women of the Year Awards
For the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Saldana attended in a velvet strapless dress complete with a tulle hemline.

2004: Young Hollywood Awards
The actress mixed in florals and pastel for the 2004 Young Hollywood Awards.

2000: Center Stage Premiere
Saldana dazzled in red at the premiere of Center Stage in 2000.

