Zoey Deutch is no stranger to Hollywood. She’s been in front of the camera since she was 16 and on Disney Channel. However, it’s her new film, Not Okay, which may provide the push into stardom that has been a longtime coming and Deutch isn’t wasting this opportunity. As she’s been busy promoting the film, Deutch—along with her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart—has shown off a set of looks that prove she’s worthy of a bit more attention in the celebrity fashion space, and we’re absolutely taking notice.

The first outfit that initially caught our eye came on Wednesday, when Deutch was spotted out in New York City. The actress’ choice of dress blurred the lines between fashion and art, effectively turning Deutch into a walking James Turrell installation. The actress wore a vintage Moschino dress with a high-neck and column silhouette. The fabric itself featured a sort of galactic motif made up of various blue hues and a light spot by Deutch’s navel that caused for a trippy trompe l'oeil effect. Deutch and Stewart smartly kept the styling simple and let this dress shine, pulling the actress’ hair back, and throwing on some satin Satoni pumps.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

But that was just the beginning and the next day, Deutch was out on the city streets again. This time, the actress went for a much girlier look, showing her range after the chic Moschino from the day before. The actress opted to wear a sequin dress with a bib of lace around the neckline and a black blow to top it off, which she matched with the bows on her Miu Miu open-toed pumps. Her hair pulled back and simple gold jewelry played into the romantic aesthetic of the look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And that brings us to the film’s premiere on Thursday night, for which the actress nabbed a dress from the Elie Saab fall/winter 2022 show, a low-cut, pleated taffeta mini dress in a royal blue with an asymmetric skirt and sleeves that exploded in ruffles. She paired the dress with Manolo Blahnik heels and Tiffany & Co. jewels. The dress demands major main character energy, while still being relatively simplistic, making for the perfect “movie star at a red carpet premiere” moment.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The next morning, and the actress was up and about again, this time to talk Not Okay on the Today Show. Deutch rounded out her week of style with what could be called the perfect morning show ensemble, a dress and shirt combo, both featuring an oversized floral print. While the shirt boasted bright pinks and reds, however, the skirt was blue and white, making for an explosion of color. Instead of picking up on one of those many hues for her shoes, though, Deutch did something unexpected and opted for orange pointed-toe pumps, completing this color wheel of a look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At this point, it’s safe to say Deutch has our attention. And now all we can do is admire these looks as we wait and see what she pulls out next.