10 Covetable Summer Outfits, Just in Time For the Heat Wave

Whether you are on the beaches of Italy or stuck in an overly air-conditioned office (for your sake, we hope it's the former), you're going to want to embrace summer's fun and playful fashions. For those who love a pop of color in your summer outfit, the year-old online retailer TheModist.com has launched an in-house label called Layeur. The line offers up pretty dresses in fuchsia and red color-block, perfect for any summer cocktail. Summer is always a good time to stock up on classics too—try a trench from Herno, an Italian label that has been making raincoats since 1948, or a classic crewneck T-shirt from French import Majestic Filatures. For those who will be spending August with their out-of-office notification on, we suggest you find ways to layer a maillot or bikini into your day's full look, so you can easily dip in and out of the pool. Cotton dresses will be the only way we survive the sticky heat of summer in the city—Altuzarra, Alexander McQueen, and Doên will be our go-tos. By Far is our favorite new shoe brand for summer, and its square-toe shoes make any summer outfit feel original and cool. For more essentials to complete any summer outfit, check out those below.