shop talk

10 Covetable Summer Outfits, Just in Time For the Heat Wave

Whether you are on the beaches of Italy or stuck in an overly air-conditioned office (for your sake, we hope it's the former), you're going to want to embrace summer's fun and playful fashions. For those who love a pop of color in your summer outfit, the year-old online retailer TheModist.com has launched an in-house label called Layeur. The line offers up pretty dresses in fuchsia and red color-block, perfect for any summer cocktail. Summer is always a good time to stock up on classics too—try a trench from Herno, an Italian label that has been making raincoats since 1948, or a classic crewneck T-shirt from French import Majestic Filatures. For those who will be spending August with their out-of-office notification on, we suggest you find ways to layer a maillot or bikini into your day's full look, so you can easily dip in and out of the pool. Cotton dresses will be the only way we survive the sticky heat of summer in the city—Altuzarra, Alexander McQueen, and Doên will be our go-tos. By Far is our favorite new shoe brand for summer, and its square-toe shoes make any summer outfit feel original and cool. For more essentials to complete any summer outfit, check out those below.
The go-to look for summer should always be an easy cotton dress and chic accessories. Alexander McQueen embroidered dress, $1,816, mytheresa.com, Chloe sandals, $419, barneys.com, and Ellery earrings, $276, mytheresa.com.
1/10

The go-to look for summer should always be an easy cotton dress and chic accessories. Alexander McQueen embroidered dress, $1,816, mytheresa.com, Chloe sandals, $419, barneys.com, and Ellery earrings, $276, mytheresa.com.

2/10

One can never go wrong with summer florals. Dodo Bar Oro floral dress, $559, mytheresa.com, By Far suede shoes, $297, needsupply.com and Cesta Collective crossbody bag, $350, cestacollective.com.

3/10

No pants, no problem. Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza fringe top, $1,350, loewe.com, Rebecca de Ravenel wooden three-drop earring, $325, modaoperandi.com, and Alohas espadrilles, $157, modaoperandi.com.

4/10

Escape to warm blue waters in this blue Altuzarra number. Altuzarra dress, $1,014, mytheresa.com, Messika bangle, $17,050, and Castaner by Manolo Blahnik espadrilles, $320, mytheresa.com.

5/10

New neutrals go from beach to a seaside dinner effortlessly. Jacquemus wrap top, $595, modaoperandi.com, Eres one-piece swimsuit, $570, eres.com, and Trademark leather basket with gingham tie closure, $325, modaoperandi.com.

6/10

Swim bikini top as crop top? Why, of course! Sensi Studio hat, $195, modaoperandi.com. Solid & Striped bikini top $96, farfetch.com and matching bottom, $96, farfetch.com. Staud linen pants with belt, $240, farfetch.com.

7/10

W editors' not-so-secret go-to brand for Summer is Doên. Doên printed dress, $260, shopdoen.com. Hat Attack straw bag, $112, revolve.comK. Jacques sandals, $262, kjacques.fr.

8/10

Net-A-Porter has launched an exclusive collection with Balmain, inspired by yachting in the South of France, and their classic Breton stripes have never looked better. Balmain striped sleeveless top, $350, netaporter.com, and Frame Denim jeans, $240, farfetch.com. Pair with a Cartier watch, $4,600, cartier.com.

9/10

Get summer party–ready with festive pops of color. Layeur color-blocked dress, $545, themodist.com. Aquazzura slingbacks, $668, farfetch.com. Roxanne Assoulin mismatched earrings, $120, roxanneassoulin.com.

10/10

There’s bound to be one rainy day this summer, and it’s best to rely on a classic trench. Herno trench coat, $935, farfetch.com. Majestic Filatures crewneck T-shirt, $120, farfetch.com. Goldsign jeans, $275, modaoperandi.com.

W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.

Keywords

Summer StyleHoliday DressingBeach Style