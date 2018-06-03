10 Covetable Summer Outfits, Just in Time For the Heat Wave

The go-to look for summer should always be an easy cotton dress and chic accessories. Alexander McQueen embroidered dress, $1,816, mytheresa.com, Chloe sandals, $419, barneys.com, and Ellery earrings, $276, mytheresa.com.
One can never go wrong with summer florals. Dodo Bar Oro floral dress, $559, mytheresa.com, By Far suede shoes, $297, needsupply.com and Cesta Collective crossbody bag, $350, cestacollective.com.
No pants, no problem. Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza fringe top, $1,350, loewe.com, Rebecca de Ravenel wooden three-drop earring, $325, modaoperandi.com, and Alohas espadrilles, $157, modaoperandi.com.
Escape to warm blue waters in this blue Altuzarra number. Altuzarra dress, $1,014, mytheresa.com, Messika bangle, $17,050, and Castaner by Manolo Blahnik espadrilles, $320, mytheresa.com.
New neutrals go from beach to a seaside dinner effortlessly. Jacquemus wrap top, $595, modaoperandi.com, Eres one-piece swimsuit, $570, eres.com, and Trademark leather basket with gingham tie closure, $325, modaoperandi.com.
Swim bikini top as crop top? Why, of course! Sensi Studio hat, $195, modaoperandi.com. Solid & Striped bikini top $96, farfetch.com and matching bottom, $96, farfetch.com. Staud linen pants with belt, $240, farfetch.com.
W editors' not-so-secret go-to brand for Summer is Doên. Doên printed dress, $260, shopdoen.com. Hat Attack straw bag, $112, revolve.comK. Jacques sandals, $262, kjacques.fr.
Net-A-Porter has launched an exclusive collection with Balmain, inspired by yachting in the South of France, and their classic Breton stripes have never looked better. Balmain striped sleeveless top, $350, netaporter.com, and Frame Denim jeans, $240, farfetch.com. Pair with a Cartier watch, $4,600, cartier.com.
Get summer party–ready with festive pops of color. Layeur color-blocked dress, $545, themodist.com. Aquazzura slingbacks, $668, farfetch.com. Roxanne Assoulin mismatched earrings, $120, roxanneassoulin.com.
There’s bound to be one rainy day this summer, and it’s best to rely on a classic trench. Herno trench coat, $935, farfetch.com. Majestic Filatures crewneck T-shirt, $120, farfetch.com. Goldsign jeans, $275, modaoperandi.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.