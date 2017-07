10 New, Diverse Models to Know from New York Fashion Week: Men's

Diversity was the saving grace this season for an otherwise lackluster New York Fashion Week: Men's , and casting directors perhaps pulled more weight for Spring 2018 than many designers. Emerging brands like Willy Chavarria, Teddy Ondo Ella, and Bode, however, provided both a fresh aesthetic as well as new faces, bringing some authenticity and youthful energy to the stiflingly hot and stagnant week. Here are ten new faces you need to know, from the young street style star Abdulaye Niang to the queer-identifying America's Next Top Model star, Kyle McCoy.