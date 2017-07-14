New Faces

10 New, Diverse Models to Know from New York Fashion Week: Men's

Diversity was the saving grace this season for an otherwise lackluster New York Fashion Week: Men's, and casting directors perhaps pulled more weight for Spring 2018 than many designers. Emerging brands like Willy Chavarria, Teddy Ondo Ella, and Bode, however, provided both a fresh aesthetic as well as new faces, bringing some authenticity and youthful energy to the stiflingly hot and stagnant week. Here are ten new faces you need to know, from the young street style star Abdulaye Niang to the queer-identifying America's Next Top Model star, Kyle McCoy.
Credit
Keiron Caynes, Tomorrow Is Another Day
Alex Hodor-Lee
Keiron Caynes, Tomorrow Is Another Day

Keiron Caynes backstage before walking the Raf Simons Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Abdulaye Niang, Red Model Management

Abdulaye Niang walked the Ovadia & Sons Spring 2018 men's wear show at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Kyle McCoy, Unsigned

Kyle McCoy walked the N.Hoolywood Spring 2018 show at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Sup Park, Wilhelmina

Sup Park backstage before walking the Patrik Ervell Spring 2018 show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Don Lee, Red Model Managment

Don Lee walked the Gustav Von Aschenbach by Robert Geller Spring 2018 men's wear show at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Callum Stoddart, Re:Quest Model Management

Callum Stoddart backstage before walking the Boss Spring 2018 men's wear show at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Myles Dominique, Fusion Models

Myles Dominique backstage before walking the Boss Spring 2018 men's wear show at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Courtesy of the brand.
Bom Chan Lee, IMG

Bom Chan Lee poses for the Katama Spring 2018 lookbook during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Justin Fuentes, DT Model Management

Justin Fuentes walks the Represent Spring 2018 men's wear show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

Getty Images
Youssouf Bamba, Red Model Management

Youssouf Bamba walks the Todd Snyder Spring 2018 men's wear show during New York Fashion Week: Men's.

