10 Trends Straight From the Spring Runways That You Can Shop Now

What key pieces and trends are worth investing in for Spring 2018 ? The ones you can get a head start wearing now. Sometimes there is just a hint of an idea one season—say, the use of plastic at Calvin Klein and Miu Miu for fall—that blows up the following season. Some trends emerge because they just feel right, such as spring’s sweet pastels, and embellished, sequined dresses, which were two upbeat trends on the runway and veritable pick-me-up during a long stretch of four cities. Some designers stuck to the tried and true, especially the ones who has developed cult followings, like Gucci . Fashion followers within the industry and fans outside of it do sometimes think that the trends move to fast. There is something nice about investing in a look you really like, and sticking with it. Here are 10 ideas that came out of Spring 2018 fashion month, and how you can shop them today.