10 Trends Straight From the Spring Runways That You Can Shop Now

Birds of a feather flock together, and even more designers found themselves taking Miuccia Prada's lead. Here, a Nina Ricci Spring 2018 look.
Buy it now: Prada ostrich feather trimmed skirt, $667, farfetch.com.
A trend that started in New York with Michael Kors and Victoria Beckham made its way to Paris with Rochas and Valentino. Here, a Michael Kors Spring 2018 runway look.
Buy it now: Altuzarra Olivia ribbed stretch-knit dress, $995, netaporter.com.
Raf Simons quite famously covered a yellow fur in plastic for his Calvin Klein debut, and since then many designers have asked themselves what they can cover in the material; Karl Lagerfeld Chanel-ified the raincoat, and Off-White's Virgil Abloh covered Jimmy Choo's in plastic as part of the two brands' new collaboration. Here, a Chanel Spring 2018 runway bag.
Buy It Now: Building Block basket shoulder bag, $595, farfetch.com.
This season is all about what lies beneath (or, in some cases, what doesn’t). Here, a Max Mara Spring 2018 runway look.
Buy it now: Burberry rubberized PVC coat, $1,995, netaporter.com.
Many designers focused on what they do best this season and sent out looks that spoke to the core feeling of their brand—Gucci and Balenciaga for sure, but also labels like Ulla Johnson and Zimmermann in New York offered a refined vision of what they do best. Here, a Gucci Spring 2018 look.
Buy it now: Gucci floral printed track jacket, $2,376, farfetch.com.
With windbreakers and parachute pants galore on the runway, dare we say nylon is having a moment? Here, a Valentino Spring 2018 look.
Buy it now: Balenciaga pink windbreaker with hood, $1,395, netaporter.com.
Many of the major houses offered a chic, new take on the classic trench. The most memorable of the season may have been Celine's second look, a two in one trench coat that is sure to please. Here, a Celine Spring 2018 look.
Buy it now: Loewe blanket trench coat, $2,690, farfetch.com.
What is spring without sorbet shades like yellow, grapefruit, orange, pink lemonade? Here, a Loewe Spring 2018 look.
Buy it now: Cloe Cassandro maxi dress, $240, netaporter.com.
Girls just want to have fun, and there were plenty of sequined, shiny, disco-inspired and embellished pieces on the runway to make that happen. Sometimes they took the form of party dresses like at Saint Laurent, but our favorites were traditionally casual garments that were souped up with paillettes. Here, a Bottega Veneta Spring look.
Buy it now: Stella McCartney sequin top, $1,345, mytheresa.com.
The most practical style of pants may also be next season's most covetable. Here, an Alexander Wang Spring 2018 look.
Buy It Now: Monse eyelet embellished wool-blend skinny pants, $1,490, netaporter.com.