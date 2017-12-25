The 14 Perfect Images Christmas Movies Have Gifted Us

The great American tableau: Larry Simms, Jimmy Hawkins, Donna Reed, Karolyn Grimes, and James Stewart in It's A Wonderful Life, 1946.
Who needs a man when you have dad? Renee Zellweger and Jim Broadbent having a ball in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary.
The toolman Tim Allen in 1994's The Santa Clause.
A sleeper heartwarmer: Michael Warren, Trent Cameron, Sammy Davis Jr. and Gilbert Lewis in 1990's The Kid Who Loved Christmas.
Two legends: Lucille Ball and Bob Hope in The Facts of Life, 1960.
The best worst Chrismas ever. Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci in 1990's Home Alone.
Ellen Drew and Dick Powell in the underrated Christmas in July, 1940.
Joni Mitchell taught her how to feel: Emma Thompson in 2003's Love Actually.
Sex and the suburbs, basically. Sarah Jessica Parker in The Family Stone, 2005. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection.
The soundtrack was just okay. Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington in The Preacher's Wife, 1996.
STOP! Santa's coming down Fifth Avenue! Will Ferrell in Elf, 2003.
Cameron Diaz and Jude Law in 2006's The Holiday. Never forget: Jack Black and Kate Winslet were the other half of this foursome. P
A true classic of the Christmas in New York genre. Mara Wilson and Elizabeth Perkins in Miracle on 34th Street, 1994.
Taylor Momsen (!!!) and Jim Carrey in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000.