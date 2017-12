22 Gift Ideas That You Can Order Online Right This Second And They Will Be Delivered By Christmas

The hour by hour countdown to Christmas is on, and for those of us who have yet to finish our holiday shopping, the dreaded nightmare of long lines, full parking lots, and fellow erratic desperate shoppers is about to become a reality. Thankfully, the internet is here to save us all. Some online retailers, like Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, will be able to deliver your holiday gifts before Christmas if you order them today. Still others, like Need Supply and Amazon (of course!), are offering Saturday delivery on orders placed by this Friday for those who have truly mastered the art of procrastination (you know who you are—perhaps something to consider as your New Year's Resolution). You can use Farfetch.com to decipher what items you can order in your city for same day delivery. Residents of Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, count yourself very lucky. Solve all your last minute shopping dilemmas with these 22 gift ideas for women and men, below.