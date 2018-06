18 Photographers Share Portraits of Their Dads, Just the Way They Are

If you're of the age to shell out well over your allowance's worth for the perfect present for your dad, you're no doubt also well aware that—commercialization be damned— Father's Day can be much more about emotions than gifts. (Especially if they're the type that aren't readily communicated via quick holiday cards.) These days, for example, Hannah Kozak's appreciation of her father is also a reflection on his past as a Holocaust survivor, whereas Joshua Schaedel's expression of love for his comes along with recognizing that they actually haven't spoken in years. Each are just two photographers that attempted to capture what Father's Day means to them in a single image for W, altogether illustrating the range of the relationships celebrated every June. Some of the images stem from a prolonged process; Sean Lee has been taking photos of the former "mythical creature" that is his father ever since he realized its rare capacity to "bridge the distance" between them. On the other hand, some of them have only adopted meaning in recent years, like a snapshot that Doug DuBois took in 1984, unintentionally capturing some of the exact same wrinkles that he'd find on his own face 25 years later. Take a look at their portraits and more, here.