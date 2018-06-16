18 Photographers Share Portraits of Their Dads, Just the Way They Are

Father with White Underwear (1988). Photograph by Elinor Carucci.

"I was always a daddy's girl. As a little girl, there was no one I loved more than my father, and his love was what made me feel safe in this world; unconditional, accepting, warm. Always forgiving, always there. Even though my father came from a simple, low-income family, he managed to raise me with qualities he never received from his own parents, and it wasn't until I was older that I realized how much of a long way he had to come in order to be the father that he was to me. For years, he was the man I loved more than anything. Some of who he was set the characteristics I will look for in men later in my life—when I fall for guys, when I get married myself. This photograph was another moment, this one with my camera, when I let myself see him as a man. Not just my father, but a man." - Elinor Carucci