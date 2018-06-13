Steve Harvey "literally always has a backpack with him. He puts all his little things in there before he goes to work in the morning—wallet, snacks for the day, green juice, all that good stuff," says Lori. "Ever since I was a little girl, he’s always had some kind of backpack." This stylish backpack features numerous storage compartments and is available in a variety of colors. Bottega Veneta backpack, $2,250, bottegaveneta.com.
"My dad loves cologne. To the point where I make fun of him all the time because before he would go to work in the morning, he would spray so much cologne on himself," says the scion. This fragrance by Louis Vuitton has hints of ginger, grapefruit and amber—a gift that keeps on giving all year long. Louis Vuitton cologne, $240, us.louisvuitton.com.
Give dad a father’s day gift to remember with this timeless Cartier watch. Cartier watch, $6,850, cartier.com.
For the on-the-go dad, this unique luggage tag will be a gift that he can use on all of his travels. Boarding Pass luggage tag, $26, eastdane.com.
According to Lori Harvey, her dad is "getting more into casual wear now" and is trying to branch out his style with some more relaxed outfits. These joggers make the perfect travel or day-off pant for a busy dad. Brunello Cucinelli track pants, $109, terraveiculos.com.
A true wardrobe staple that would make the perfect gift for every dad, whether his style is trendy or classic. Burberry trench coat, $1,926, farfetch.com.
This nautical key chain would make a great accessory for dad to add to a suitcase, briefcase, or backpack. Prada key chain, $228, farfetch.com.
These polarized black sunglasses in Oliver Peoples' iconic shape would make the perfect Father’s Day gift for a dad who values classic style. Oliver Peoples sunglasses, $475, barneys.com.
"My dad has so many ties I think he doesn’t even realize how many he has," Lori Harvey reveals about her father. But he can always use at least one more, because "that’s just a given, a staple, and you know he’ll love it," the supermodel says. Surprise dad with this gray printed tie from Ferragamo, also available in a variety of color options. Salvatore Ferragamo tie, $190, ferragamo.com.
Upgrade dad’s wallet with this essential classic from Thom Browne. Thom Browne card holder, $370, farfetch.com.
A classic lighter featuring gold plated details is an accessory that every man needs. Dunhill lighter, $610, saksfifthavenue.com.
With a fox head detail, these cufflinks add a unique touch to the stylish dad’s look. Gucci cufflinks, $470, neimanmarcus.com.
According to his daughter, Steve Harvey is not the most tech savvy, but he does have a need for a solid laptop accessory. This monogrammed laptop case is a perfect tech-related gift for those who aren't so techy. The Daily Edited laptop case, $140, thedailyedited.com.
"My dad loves cigars. It’s something that he collects and is very big on," Lori says. Originally created in the 1930s, this cigar box is a truly one of a kind gift. 1stdibs vintage cigar box, $1,139, 1stdibs.com.
These fur-lined slippers are guaranteed to be dad’s house shoe of choice. L.L. Bean slippers, $79, llbean.com.
Steve Harvey has taken to finding style inspiration from all of his kids, apparently. "He’s actually getting more into casual wear now," Lori says. "He’ll see stuff me and my brothers have on, and he’s like, 'Oh, this is really cool!',” so these true dad shoes, sneakers that are both stylish and sporty, make the perfect Father’s Day gift. Balenciaga trainers, $895, balenciaga.com.
"My dad's recently really gotten into nice pajamas," Lori says. Some dads, like Steve Harvey, just want to be comfortable. A luxurious sleepwear update is a gift that dad might not think to treat himself to, but should. Giorgio Armani pajamas, $2,895, armani.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.