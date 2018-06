A Father’s Day gift guide is essential for daughters who want to pick out gifts for those dads who have impossible, particular tastes—how else would you know the exact pair of stylish socks or sleek cufflinks to buy before Sunday? This year, Lori Harvey , the supermodel daughter of comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey, exclusively shared with W the perfect picks for dad, just before the Harvey family travels to Dallas for their annual Father’s Day tradition. Though he may wear a lot of suits and formalwear, Steve Harvey tends to opt for backpacks over briefcases, and he’s learning to lean into a more relaxed look (he’s recently begun to turn into quite the sneakerhead, according to his daughter) so this year, casual clothes and accessories are definitely on the table. And while some dads (like, well, Harvey himself) may not be technology-obsessed, a monogrammed laptop case from The Daily Edited is a solid personalized gadget accessory for many. From a classic printed Salvatore Ferragamo tie to a spicy Louis Vuitton fragrance, this handpicked father’s day gift guide from Lori Harvey is the ultimate handbook for any man who likes to look good, smell good, and with a fine cigar in hand.