"My dad has so many ties I think he doesn’t even realize how many he has," Lori Harvey reveals about her father. But he can always use at least one more, because "that’s just a given, a staple, and you know he’ll love it," the supermodel says. Surprise dad with this gray printed tie from Ferragamo, also available in a variety of color options. Salvatore Ferragamo tie, $190, ferragamo.com.