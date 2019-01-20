New York City's 2019 Women's March in Photos

Despite the cold and dark weather, crowds walked together through the streets of New York for the third annual Women's March on Saturday, January 19, 2019. The parade served as a moment of introspection as to where we stand as women in the current state of our society, and a celebration of what we have achieved. Participants showed their pride in themselves and women's achievements through posters or wearing as many pink items of clothing as possible, and reveled in the wonderful feeling of being surrounded by so many women who share thier same beliefs, and are not afraid to show it. The event serves as a motivator for the rest of the year as we continue to fight for and practice equality in our daily lives.
Women's March Participants.
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Participant of the third annual Women's March held in New York City.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Participant of the third annual Women's March held in New York City.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Participant of the third annual Women's March held in New York City.

Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
Maridelis Morales Rosado
