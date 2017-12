21 Parkas to Keep You Warm Yet Chic in This Winter Drab When the days shorten, nights lengthen, and that temperature drops to 20° F, it is decidedly well past sweater weather. So, before you reach for that trusty but perhaps a little too well-worn coat, why not try something a little different this year? A parka is the perfect cover up for this transition into chilly weather, and, with so many options now available, a perfect way to make a cold weather fashion statement. From “not your ordinary jacket” parkas with quilting or statement lining inside to help with those “baby it’s cold outside” nights to bright to boldly colorful parkas that’ll definitely add some spice, and we’re not talking pumpkin here, to that winter drab and your wardrobe. We've gathered twenty-one parkas, ranging from casual to chic to all that’s in between, that will help you stay warm and chic during these cold times without giving in to that old coat. Well, at least not all the time.